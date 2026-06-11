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Engage

Pulse Survivors Create Space for Remembrance 10 Years Later

By Cheryn Stone
Published June 11, 2026 at 4:11 PM EDT
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WMFE File photo.
Central Florida Public Media File

Ten years after the Pulse nightclub shooting, a survivor shares her experience while families and survivors gather privately to remember those lost.

Tomorrow marks ten years since a gunman stormed Pulse on June 12, 2016, killing 49 people and injuring 58 others. For many, this milestone is a difficult one full of heartache and unresolved grief.

Central Florida Public Media’s Joe Mario Pedersen joins Engage to share the story of a survivor who hasn’t spoken out about her experience before.

While the city of Orlando hosts public remembrance events, some survivors and family members of victims are creating a separate space of their own. They will gather at a private location in Central Florida away from public officials and formal programming.

Orlando Torres will host the gathering exclusively for families and survivors. Torres was a nightclub promoter at Pulse and survived the attack ten years ago by hiding in a bathroom stall for more than three hours until he was rescued by SWAT officers. Torres joins Engage to discuss the private gathering and his reflections a decade later.

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Cheryn Stone
Cheryn joined Central Florida Public Media after several years as a weekend news anchor at Spectrum News 13 in Orlando.
See stories by Cheryn Stone