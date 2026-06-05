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Southern Fried Poetry Slam in Orlando for First Time

By Cheryn Stone
Published June 5, 2026 at 6:59 AM EDT
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Central Florida poets and spoken-word artists (seated l-r) Alex Gurtis, Shawn Welcome, Leandra Diaz and Ray Jimenez, (stranding l-r) Blu Bailey and John Abrams will perform at Orlando's first Southern Fried Poetry Slam, June 9-13.
Literary Arts Council of Central Florida
Central Florida poets and spoken-word artists (seated l-r) Alex Gurtis, Shawn Welcome, Leandra Diaz and Ray Jimenez, (stranding l-r) Blu Bailey and John Abrams will perform at Orlando's first Southern Fried Poetry Slam, June 9-13.

The national spoken word competition featuring hundreds of poets from across the country is making its Orlando debut.

Next week, the Southern Fried Poetry Slam is taking over Central Florida. More than 200 poets will compete for cash, prizes, and bragging rights across nearly a dozen venues from June 9-13.

The Southern Fried Poetry Slam began in Asheville, North Carolina, in 1993. Over the years, the festival grew and began traveling to a different city in the Southern region each year. This year, for the 34th annual slam, Orlando was chosen for the first time.

Shawn Welcome is a poet, speaker and co-founder of the Literary Arts Council of Central Florida and the Southern Fried Poetry Slam’s ambassador for Orlando. Welcome joins Engage to talk about the powerful performances and voices behind the competition.

Engage
Cheryn Stone
Cheryn joined Central Florida Public Media after several years as a weekend news anchor at Spectrum News 13 in Orlando.
See stories by Cheryn Stone