Southern Fried Poetry Slam in Orlando for First Time

Next week, the Southern Fried Poetry Slam is taking over Central Florida. More than 200 poets will compete for cash, prizes, and bragging rights across nearly a dozen venues from June 9-13.

The Southern Fried Poetry Slam began in Asheville, North Carolina, in 1993. Over the years, the festival grew and began traveling to a different city in the Southern region each year. This year, for the 34th annual slam, Orlando was chosen for the first time.

Shawn Welcome is a poet, speaker and co-founder of the Literary Arts Council of Central Florida and the Southern Fried Poetry Slam’s ambassador for Orlando. Welcome joins Engage to talk about the powerful performances and voices behind the competition.