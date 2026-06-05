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Blue Origin Rocket Explosion Sparks Fiery Setback

By Cheryn Stone
Published June 5, 2026 at 6:59 AM EDT
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The Blue Origin rocket exploded on the pad at Cape Canaveral
NASASPACEFLIGHT.COM
The Blue Origin rocket exploded on the pad at Cape Canaveral on May 28.

The explosion that destroyed a Blue Origin rocket and damaged a launch facility at Cape Canaveral could affect future launch plans from our Space Coast.

It was a dramatic sight on our Space Coast when a Blue Origin rocket exploded on the launch pad at Cape Canaveral. It happened last week during a test of the New Glenn Rocket. No one was hurt. Now we’re learning about the impact of this setback and how it could affect plans to send people to the moon. 

Central Florida Public Media Assistant News Director Brendan Byrne hosts the “Are We There Yet?" podcast that explores human space exploration. He joins Engage to discuss the explosion and effect on the Artemis mission.

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Cheryn Stone
Cheryn joined Central Florida Public Media after several years as a weekend news anchor at Spectrum News 13 in Orlando.
See stories by Cheryn Stone