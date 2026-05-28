State Legislature Submits Final Budget

Florida lawmakers filed a finalized budget on Tuesday, marking the close to the second of three special sessions called following a remarkably unremarkable regular legislative session this year.

Legislators are expected to vote Friday on its passage – following a mandatory 72-hour cooling off period between the bill’s filing and the vote.

The budget calls for increases in public school funding, law enforcement salaries and a 500 million dollar appropriation for Everglades restoration projects.

State Republicans tout the budget – which is about a half billion less than last year’s – as a restrained, balanced budget with Senate President Ben Albritton saying in a written statement “we are holding the line on spending, living within our means and striking the right balance between spending and saving.”

Democrats called the budget a missed opportunity – arguing it doesn’t provide adequate raises for teachers nor does it address housing costs or general affordability.

Central Florida Public Media politics and investigations reporter Sam Stockbridge joins Engage to parse out the budget bill.