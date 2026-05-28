County Commissioner Delays Resignation

Mayra Uribe has represented Orange County’s District Three in the county commission since 2018. The commissioner has thrown her hat in the ring to run for Orange County Mayor – a position that has been held by Jerry Demings who is being termed out of the role after two four-year terms.

In most cases, this would be the straight-forward campaign of a politician seeking higher office. Uribe’s term expires in January of 2028 – but to allow voters to replace her, she would have to resign 28 months before the end of her term. Otherwise, the position will be filled by an appointment at the governor’s discretion. In order to give the residents of Orange County a chance to replace her, Uribe would have to submit a letter of resignation TODAY, with the intention of leaving office on August first. Uribe has indicated she is committed to holding the commission seat until December 7th of this year. On Tuesday, Uribe submitted a letter of resignation, stating she will resign in December.

This decision has left Orange County Democrats wondering why Uribe’s decided to delay her resignation and concerned this could place a DeSantis appointee on the commission.

Angel de la Portilla, president and government Consultant with Central Florida Strategies and Ryan Gillespie, government reporter with the Orlando Sentinel join Engage to break down the impacts of Uribe’s decision, and to provide a broader look at the Orange County Mayor’s race.