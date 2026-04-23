Engage in the Community: Redistricting

Governor DeSantis has ordered the state’s legislature to convene a special session beginning April 28 to consider legislation that would lead to the redrawing of Florida’s congressional districts ahead of November’s midterm elections. Congressional redistricting typically occurs on a ten-year cycle, following the completion of American census. This effort to redraw districts halfway through the cycle was called for by President Trump due to Republicans maintaining a slim majority in both Congressional chambers. States like Texas and Missouri pursued redistricting efforts that would reduce the number of Democrat-led districts in their states. Blue states responded in kind with similar efforts in California and Virginia that would replace Republican districts.

The upcoming midterm election could shift leadership in both the House and the Senate, dramatically curtailing the objectives of the Trump administration as well as the policies that impact the lives of Central Floridians. Redrawing the region’s congressional districts could affect where Floridians vote, who they can vote for, and the level of engagement and representation communities could expect from their elected officials.

Central Florida Public Media convened a panel discussion addressing this for the Engage in the Community series, bringing voices together at the Osceola Council on Aging on Thursday, April 16. The discussion included:

Mary Jane Arrington, the Osceola County Supervisor of Elections; Eli Garcia, Director of Community Outreach and Engagement for the nonpartisan Hispanic Federation in Florida; Amy Keith, Executive Director for Common Cause in Florida, a nonpartisan organization that is dedicated to upholding the core values of American democracy; and Aubrey Jewett, UCF Associate Professor and Associate Director School of Politics Security and International Affairs.