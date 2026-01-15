Central Florida Focus on beginning of 2026 Legislative Session, Stars of the Spectrum Concert Shines in Orlando

Central Florida Focus on beginning of 2026 Legislative Session

The 2026 legislative session is underway in Tallahassee, but today’s show is more about what it really means for Central Floridians. The focus is on conversations happening in our communities and how the decisions being made could shape daily life here.

The 60-day session started on Tuesday, and we’re hearing from people on the ground in Tallahassee who are following it day by day. Douglas Soule, State Government Reporter at WUSF Your Florida Team, and Dara Kam, Senior Reporter of The News Service Of Florida and host of the Deeper Diver with Dara Kam podcast, join Engage to share their takes on the issues and what’s standing out so far this session.

Central Florida Public Media Education Reporter Danielle Prieur, Environment Reporter Molly Duerig, and Health Reporter Joe Mario Pedersen join Engage to discuss some of the bills that could impact life in Central Florida, from doctor visits to schools and what your neighborhood looks like in the future.

Governor DeSantis proposed an AI Bill of Rights for citizens that regulates AI data centers and how artificial intelligence can be used in Florida. The plan gives local governments power to block construction of large industrial centers that run the technology and keeps utility companies from passing operating costs onto residents. It also includes protections against explicit material and fake AI generated images and videos, requires companies to tell people when they’re talking to AI, and expands data privacy and parental controls.

Central Florida Republican State Senator Tom Leek filed a bill to bring the proposal to the floor, and Democrat Representative Christine Hunschofsky from South Florida filed a companion bill in the House. Assistant Professor of Political Science at Rollins College Patrick Rickert explains why AI is emerging as an area of bipartisan agreement and what he says may still be missing from the proposal.

As we continue to follow developments from the legislature, we want to hear from you. Tell us what issues matter most in your community. You can email us at Engage@CFPublic.org or you can send us a talkback on the free Central Florida Public Media app. Your concerns could help us shape a future episode.

Stars of the Spectrum Concert Shines in Orlando



The Doug Flutie Jr. Foundation for Autism created a concert series to highlight the talents of musicians on the autism spectrum and provide camaraderie for the performers and their families. The Hard Rock Live Orlando hosted Stars of the Spectrum this past weekend. Performers included pop singers Cierra June of Largo and Jen Msumba of Wauchula, brother and sister duo Jake n’ Sky from Pembroke Pines, and Orlando hip-hop artist MBS. Engage producer Richard Copeland stopped by the rehearsal last Friday to meet some of the stars.