Build, drain, flood

In this second episode of Central Florida Seen & Heard: Rising Water Part Two, we dive into how Florida’s land and water are interconnected, and what that means for Central Floridians grappling with more frequent and severe flooding .

Storms are getting stronger with climate change, leaving behind more rain and causing more serious inland flooding. But more rain isn’t the only contributing factor.

The way we develop and change the topography of land can and does influence where, and how, water flows in a given area. That area is called a watershed , or basin. Land and water are intrinsically connected, particularly in Florida, due to the state’s low elevation and seasonal wet/dry weather patterns.

Molly Duerig / Central Florida Public Media Two weeks after Hurricane Milton, wetlands are still absorbing floodwaters, about 100 feet in from what is usually the dry shoreline on Lake Jesup's north shore.

Wetlands are an excellent water management tool: absorbing excess water after heavy rain events and helping filter out pollutants, they help illustrate how water quality and quantity are inherently connected.

Our next podcast episode will explore those water quality/quantity connections, and how flooding can exacerbate water quality concerns, including from wastewater contamination.