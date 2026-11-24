It’s more than a light day away

The Voyager spacecraft is over 16 billion miles away from Earth, the farthest human made object in space.

Back in 1977, Voyager 1 and 2 launched on missions to flyby Jupiter and Saturn and explore our solar system. Voyager 1 and Voyager 2 completed their observations of those planets, then ventured to study Neptune and Uranus.

They were built to last five years, but both spacecraft have continued to beam back data for almost 50 years – although there have been some bumps along the way. Dr. Cynthia Phillips, a planetary geologist at NASA's Jet Propulsion Lab, said the spacecraft just kept going and moving through space despite their predicted lifespans.

“We knew when we launched them that they were on a journey, they were on a trajectory that would one day take them out of our solar system,” Phillips said. “I think what we never predicted 49 years ago when we launched Voyager that it would be still operating 49 years later, that it would still be taking scientifically valuable and amazing information and sending that data back to us here on Earth. That's just unprecedented to have a spacecraft that's operating for this long.”

Voyager 1 crossed the 1 light day threshold Nov. 18. It’s now beyond a full light day away, or the distance it takes light to travel in a 24-hour period, roughly 16 billion miles from home

Phillips said she was inspired to pursue her current career because of the Voyager mission. Back in 1989, she followed along as Voyager 2 flew past Neptune.

“I remember watching a live feed from the control room at JPL, where I now work,” Phillips said. “Here were these scientists looking at data coming down from the spacecraft and seeing the moons of Neptune for the first time, and my mind was just blown. I thought that's what I want to do, and so I'm so fortunate to actually get to do that today. If you just look at the legacy that Voyager's given on really just a whole generation of scientists who've grown up with this data, it's just amazing.”

The PROMISE rover

NASA has found promise for its moon mission in the spare parts and test models of the rovers sent to Mars. PROMISE is the name of its planned new rover destined for the moon’s south pole.

The rover is part of a new push from NASA, including investments and contract awards, that will help the agency put people on the moon.

NASA/JPL-Caltech / NASA An artist’s rendering of the PROMISE rover from NASA. The PROMISE rover carries a suite of science instruments and technology demonstrations, including an autonomy software package (not depicted).

NASA will build the rover PROMISE from components and test vehicles on Earth that serve the current rovers on Mars: Perseverance and Curiosity. NASA said the technology and hardware can withstand the Moon’s icy south pole environment by using nuclear power.

Casey Drier, the Chief of Space Policy at the Planetary Society said it’s not uncommon for NASA to reuse and recycle parts for other missions.

“Classic example is the Phoenix lander, which used a bunch of parts from the canceled Mars Surveyor,” Drier said. “There's other examples of this, but the Curiosity test bed rover hasn't been sitting in a clean room. It's been sitting in a dusty shed at JPL for 15 years. I think, in that case, it's unprecedented. It really seems to be coming from the initiative set by the current NASA administrator Jared Isaacman and trying to get, as he calls it ‘wins on the board’ as fast as possible.”

The agency plans to send PROMISE to the moon in 2028 for an 18-month mission. The vehicle will investigate potential landing sites on the south pole, drill and collect lunar dust, and explore the terrain. In addition to its drill, NASA said the vehicle will have “spectrometers for analyzing the chemical composition of surface material, temperature and radiation sensors, and visible-light cameras.”

Drier said there’s been a push to add more science to this mission, to make it a more “viable scientific return.”

As far as using equipment that was made for the Martian terrain, Drier said there is a lot that NASA will need to do to get PROMISE ready for its mission.

“The surface environment of the moon is just very different than Mars,” Drier said. “The temperature gradient, the moon has two weak lunar nights that are really, really, really cold. Mars has a much different day-night cycle. The dust environment is very different. On the moon, dust is basically just little powdered glass and shards of glass everywhere. Again, it's not impossible, and it seems like JPL has concluded that it it's fine to survive on the moon based on what we know.”

Because PROMISE is being made from other test vehicles, Drier said there are some conflicting opinions on how that will affect the rovers on Mars.

“JPL has concluded that taking this out of access to the Curiosity team will not have a significant risk impact to the [mission],” Drier said. “I know that among scientists on that mission, there's different attitudes about that, and there's also another backup engineering rover with Perseverance. So that they still do have a Mars Yard test rover that's broadly similar.”