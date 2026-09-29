Starship makes it into orbit and searching for habitable worlds

SpaceX’s massive Starship vehicle went into orbit for the first time.

We’ll speak with Florida Tech’s Don Platt about this flight from Starship, and what it means for future missions for the giant spacecraft.

Then, as scientists scan our skies for exoplanets, how can we tell which ones could support life?

We’ll speak with Florida Tech’s Howard Chen about how a new grant from NASA will help him identify those false positives in exoplanets.