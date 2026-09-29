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Are We There Yet?

Starship makes it into orbit and searching for habitable worlds

By Marian Summerall,
Brendan Byrne
Published September 29, 2026 at 7:21 PM EDT
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A screenshot from SpaceX's video coverage of its Starship vehicle launching into orbit for the first time.
SpaceX
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SpaceX - Starship Flight 14
A screenshot from SpaceX's video coverage of its Starship vehicle launching into orbit for the first time.

SpaceX’s massive Starship vehicle went into orbit for the first time.

We’ll speak with Florida Tech’s Don Platt about this flight from Starship, and what it means for future missions for the giant spacecraft.

Then, as scientists scan our skies for exoplanets, how can we tell which ones could support life?

We’ll speak with Florida Tech’s Howard Chen about how a new grant from NASA will help him identify those false positives in exoplanets.

Are We There Yet?
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Marian Summerall
Marian is a multimedia journalist at Central Florida Public Media working as a reporter and producer for the 'Are We There Yet?' space podcast.
See stories by Marian Summerall
Brendan Byrne
Brendan Byrne is Central Florida Public Media's Assistant News Director, managing the day-to-day operations of the newsroom, editing daily news stories, and managing the organization's internship program. Byrne also hosts Central Florida Public Media's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration, and the weekly news roundup podcast "The Wrap."
See stories by Brendan Byrne
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