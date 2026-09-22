Weapons in space and a new podcast on the search for life in the universe, and what happens next

The U.S. confirmed it has weapons in space. It’s the first time U.S. officials have officially announced such a capability.

We’ll speak with Christian Davenport, a professor at Arizona State University and Fellow at the National Air and Space Museum about what weapons these might be ... and the geopolitics of the weaponization of space.

Then, what happens when we discover alien life?

"When We Find Them" is a new podcast series from Central Florida Public Media that looks at the search for life in the universe, and the not so finished plan to tell the world what we might find.

We’ll speak with that show’s host, Brendan Byrne, about what to expect from the six-episode series which begins Wednesday.