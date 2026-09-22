© 2026 Central Florida Public Media. All Rights Reserved.
90.7 FM Orlando • 89.5 FM Ocala
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
are-we-there-yet-logo-2019-final-200x200-2
Are We There Yet?

Weapons in space and a new podcast on the search for life in the universe, and what happens next

By Marian Summerall,
Brendan Byrne
Published September 22, 2026 at 7:39 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Frank Drake poses in front of white board with the Drake Equation
SETI Institute
Frank Drake poses in front of white board with the Drake Equation

The U.S. confirmed it has weapons in space. It’s the first time U.S. officials have officially announced such a capability.

We’ll speak with Christian Davenport, a professor at Arizona State University and Fellow at the National Air and Space Museum about what weapons these might be ... and the geopolitics of the weaponization of space.

Then, what happens when we discover alien life?

"When We Find Them" is a new podcast series from Central Florida Public Media that looks at the search for life in the universe, and the not so finished plan to tell the world what we might find.

We’ll speak with that show’s host, Brendan Byrne, about what to expect from the six-episode series which begins Wednesday.

Are We There Yet?
Stay Connected
Marian Summerall
Marian is a multimedia journalist at Central Florida Public Media working as a reporter and producer for the 'Are We There Yet?' space podcast.
See stories by Marian Summerall
Brendan Byrne
Brendan Byrne is Central Florida Public Media's Assistant News Director, managing the day-to-day operations of the newsroom, editing daily news stories, and managing the organization's internship program. Byrne also hosts Central Florida Public Media's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration, and the weekly news roundup podcast "The Wrap."
See stories by Brendan Byrne
More Episodes