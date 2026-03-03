A lost lunar mission and space travel impacts on reproduction

A mission to study water on the moon is lost in space.

Lunar Trailblazer went dark shortly after launch, and a new report sheds light on what went wrong.

We’ll speak with science journalist, Joe Palca, about what we know about Lunar Trailblazer and how other missions might learn from its mistakes.

Then, how does space travel affect reproduction? A group of mice, and their grandkids, are helping answer that question after a brief stay aboard the International Space Station.

We’ll speak with University of Kansas Medical Center’s Lane Christenson and Molika Sinha about the impacts of space on the reproductive system. And how their work can help people here on Earth.