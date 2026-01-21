Artemis II readies for flight and a look at tardigrades, a microscopic marvel

Artemis II is one step closer to launching. The Space Launch System rocket and the Orion spacecraft are now on the launch pad awaiting take-off, which could happen as early as next month.

We’ll speak Seminole State College’s Derek Demeter, who photographed the launch for us here at Central Florida Public Media, about what it was like watching the rollout.

Plus, we will also take a look at the motivations behind this mission with Florida Tech’s Don Platt.

Then, did you know we have sent bears into space?

Not those big grizzly bears, but tiny, microscopic animals nicknamed water bears!

We’ll speak with Are We There Yet’s Orion Boone about why scientists are studying these microscopic organisms to help us humans explore deep space.