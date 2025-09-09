© 2025 Central Florida Public Media. All Rights Reserved.
are-we-there-yet-logo-2019-final-200x200-2
Are We There Yet?

Space Commands’ move and Artemis’ AI doctors

By Orion Boone and Brendan Byrne
Published September 9, 2025 at 5:03 PM EDT
Service members from multiple nations attend a briefing during Global Sentinel 2025 at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., April 30, 2025. The annual exercise, hosted by U.S. Space Command, focuses on multinational collaboration in space operations and security.
David Dozoretz
Service members from multiple nations attend a briefing during Global Sentinel 2025 at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., April 30, 2025. The annual exercise, hosted by U.S. Space Command, focuses on multinational collaboration in space operations and security.

The Trump administration announced plans to move the U.S. Space Command from Colorado Springs, Colorado to Huntsville, Alabama. It’s the latest twist in a back-and-forth that spans multiple Presidential administrations.

So why the move? And what’s at stake with moving one of the country’s combatant command units responsible for military operations in space?

We’ll speak with Colorado Public Radio’s Caitlyn Kim about the transition.

Then, as astronauts venture farther away from Earth to places like the moon and Mars, they’ll need some help staying healthy.

NASA and Google are partnering to test a new A-I- driven medical assistant to help astronauts and their on-board flight surgeon.

We’ll speak with UCF’s Dr. Emmanuel Urquieta about the role A-I- plays in providing astronaut healthcare and the challenges of keeping them safe in deep space.

