Space Commands’ move and Artemis’ AI doctors

The Trump administration announced plans to move the U.S. Space Command from Colorado Springs, Colorado to Huntsville, Alabama. It’s the latest twist in a back-and-forth that spans multiple Presidential administrations.

So why the move? And what’s at stake with moving one of the country’s combatant command units responsible for military operations in space?

We’ll speak with Colorado Public Radio’s Caitlyn Kim about the transition.

Then, as astronauts venture farther away from Earth to places like the moon and Mars, they’ll need some help staying healthy.

NASA and Google are partnering to test a new A-I- driven medical assistant to help astronauts and their on-board flight surgeon.

We’ll speak with UCF’s Dr. Emmanuel Urquieta about the role A-I- plays in providing astronaut healthcare and the challenges of keeping them safe in deep space.