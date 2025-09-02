Starship’s success and Neptune’s peculiar tagalong

On its 10th test flight, SpaceX’s Starship successfully launched from Boca Chica, Texas, and just a little over an hour later, it made a splash landing in the Indian Ocean.

It’s a big step in SpaceX’s ambitious Starship program...which is also playing a part in NASA’s plans to land humans on the moon.

We’ll speak with Main Engine Cutoff’s Anthony Colangelo about the flight and what SpaceX needs to accomplish moving forward.

Then, a new discovery shows a distant object in a weird pattern with Neptune. Its discovery could help scientists understand more about our solar system, specifically, these icy outer planets.