Are We There Yet?

Starship’s success and Neptune’s peculiar tagalong

By Brendan Byrne,
Marian Summerall
Published September 2, 2025 at 7:08 PM EDT
A photo from SpaceX's post on X with the caption: "With a test like this, success comes from what we learn, and today’s flight will help us improve Starship’s reliability. We will conduct a thorough investigation, in coordination with the FAA, and implement corrective actions to make improvements on future Starship flight tests."
On its 10th test flight, SpaceX’s Starship successfully launched from Boca Chica, Texas, and just a little over an hour later, it made a splash landing in the Indian Ocean.

It’s a big step in SpaceX’s ambitious Starship program...which is also playing a part in NASA’s plans to land humans on the moon.

We’ll speak with Main Engine Cutoff’s Anthony Colangelo about the flight and what SpaceX needs to accomplish moving forward.

Then, a new discovery shows a distant object in a weird pattern with Neptune. Its discovery could help scientists understand more about our solar system, specifically, these icy outer planets.

Brendan Byrne
Brendan Byrne is Central Florida Public Media's Assistant News Director, managing the day-to-day operations of the newsroom, editing daily news stories, and managing the organization's internship program. Byrne also hosts Central Florida Public Media's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration, and the weekly news roundup podcast "The Wrap."
Marian Summerall
Marian is a multimedia journalist at Central Florida Public Media working as a reporter and producer for the 'Are We There Yet?' space podcast.
