NASA policy, commercial space and nuclear power on the moon

From a new interim leader to potential budget cuts, NASA has been going through major changes under the Trump administration.

We’ll speak with the Planetary Society’s Casey Drier about these policy changes at NASA and an update on the agency’s funding.

Then, NASA is trying to put a nuclear power plant on the moon.

Signed by acting administrator, Sean Duffy, NASA plans to bring nuclear technology to the moon for the future lunar economy, national security and for future plans on Mars.

And finally, the Trump administration signed a new order that aims to help commercial space companies launch faster with fewer regulations and constraints.

We’ll speak with space policy analyst Laura Forczyk about this nuclear technology and about commercial space.