© 2025 Central Florida Public Media. All Rights Reserved.
90.7 FM Orlando • 89.5 FM Ocala
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
are-we-there-yet-logo-2019-final-200x200-2
Are We There Yet?

Exploring Earth's deep oceans and the state of commercial space

By Ashley Reep, Marian Summerall & Brendan Byrne
Published July 29, 2025 at 5:21 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
The Moon's glint beams off the Pacific Ocean as stars glitter in the background above the Earth's airglow. The Moon is obscured behind a solar array in this photograph from the International Space Station as it orbited 264 miles above.
JSC/NASA
The Moon's glint beams off the Pacific Ocean as stars glitter in the background above the Earth's airglow. The Moon is obscured behind a solar array in this photograph from the International Space Station as it orbited 264 miles above.

While this is a space podcast, we can learn a lot about space exploration from our planet’s oceans.

On the special series from NPR called Short Wave: Sea Camp, a team of science journalists explore the deep blue sea.

We’ll speak with co-hosts Regina Barber and Emily Kwong about Earth’s oceans, what we can learn from them and how space and the sea tie together.

Then, from launching mega rockets to privately crewed missions to the international space station, commercial space companies have been busy.

We'll check in with Main Engine Cutoff’s Anthony Colangelo for a commercial space update and to take a look at how the commercial space sector is dealing with the potential budget cuts to NASA.

Are We There Yet?
Stay Connected
More Episodes