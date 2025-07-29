Exploring Earth's deep oceans and the state of commercial space

While this is a space podcast, we can learn a lot about space exploration from our planet’s oceans.

On the special series from NPR called Short Wave: Sea Camp, a team of science journalists explore the deep blue sea.

We’ll speak with co-hosts Regina Barber and Emily Kwong about Earth’s oceans, what we can learn from them and how space and the sea tie together.

Then, from launching mega rockets to privately crewed missions to the international space station, commercial space companies have been busy.

We'll check in with Main Engine Cutoff’s Anthony Colangelo for a commercial space update and to take a look at how the commercial space sector is dealing with the potential budget cuts to NASA.