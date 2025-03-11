© 2025 Central Florida Public Media. All Rights Reserved.
Are We There Yet?

Starship’s air traffic disruptions and uncertainty ahead for NASA science

By Marian Summerall,
Brendan Byrne
Published March 11, 2025 at 6:51 PM EDT
A photo from SpaceX's post on X with the caption: "With a test like this, success comes from what we learn, and today's flight will help us improve Starship's reliability. We will conduct a thorough investigation, in coordination with the FAA, and implement corrective actions to make improvements on future Starship flight tests."
A photo from SpaceX's post on X with the caption: "With a test like this, success comes from what we learn, and today’s flight will help us improve Starship’s reliability. We will conduct a thorough investigation, in coordination with the FAA, and implement corrective actions to make improvements on future Starship flight tests."

Last week, SpaceX Starship spacecraft broke apart during a test flight. The debris from the rapid unplanned disassembly prompted the ground stoppage of many airline flights from Florida.

The issue highlights the relationship between air traffic and space traffic.

We’ll speak with Aerospace Policy Solutions LLC’s Ruth Stilwell about current plans and future needs for airplanes and spacecraft to share the same sky.

Then, NASA is closing several of its offices in an attempt to reduce its forces—a reaction from new policy changes under the Trump administration.

And the budget for NASA’s science division could be in jeopardy.

We’ll speak with The Planetary Society’s Casey Drier about the cuts, and what’s ahead for the future of funding science at NASA.

Marian Summerall
Marian is a multimedia journalist at Central Florida Public Media working as a reporter and producer for the 'Are We There Yet?' space podcast.
Brendan Byrne
Brendan Byrne is Central Florida Public Media's Assistant News Director, managing the day-to-day operations of the newsroom, editing daily news stories, and managing the organization's internship program. Byrne also hosts Central Florida Public Media's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration, and the weekly news roundup podcast "The Wrap."
