Starship’s air traffic disruptions and uncertainty ahead for NASA science

Last week, SpaceX Starship spacecraft broke apart during a test flight. The debris from the rapid unplanned disassembly prompted the ground stoppage of many airline flights from Florida.

The issue highlights the relationship between air traffic and space traffic.

We’ll speak with Aerospace Policy Solutions LLC’s Ruth Stilwell about current plans and future needs for airplanes and spacecraft to share the same sky.

Then, NASA is closing several of its offices in an attempt to reduce its forces—a reaction from new policy changes under the Trump administration.

And the budget for NASA’s science division could be in jeopardy.

We’ll speak with The Planetary Society’s Casey Drier about the cuts, and what’s ahead for the future of funding science at NASA.