Helene updates: School closures announced

Some Central Florida schools will be closed later this week due to Helene, which is expected to be a major hurricane as it approaches the Florida Gulf Coast.

Others are monitoring the storm and could make announcements as things develop.

SUMTER COUNTY

The Sumter County School District announced that schools will be closed on Thursday and Friday.

MARION COUNTY

The College of Central Florida will close all campuses and sites -- in Citrus, Levy and Marion counties -- for Tropical Storm Helene.

Those include the Ocala Campus, Wilton Simpson Citrus Campus, Jack Wilkinson Levy Campus, Hampton Center, Appleton Museum and Vintage Farm, as well as online classes. Scheduled activities also have been canceled.

The Citrus and Levy County campuses will close at noon on Wednesday. All other CF campuses and sites, along with online classes, will close at 5 p.m. on Wednesday and remain closed through Friday.

The college plans to reopen Saturday morning for business operations, weather permitting.

LAKE COUNTY

Lake County schools and district offices will be closed on Thursday.

After a midday briefing on Wednesday, the district will decide on its plan for Friday.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the district said Wednesday’s after-school activities were scheduled to continue as planned.