As storm threatens, Central Florida counties announce sandbag locations

With a tropical system forecast to hit Florida as a hurricane later this week, some Central Florida counties have announced that self-serve sandbags will be available for residents beginning Tuesday.

ORANGE COUNTY

Orange County has six sandbag locations opening Tuesday at 9 a.m.

The locations are:



Barnett Park, 4801 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando

Bithlo Community Park, 18501 Washington Ave., Orlando

Clarcona Horse Park, 3535 Damon Road, Apopka

Downey Park, 10107 Flowers Ave., Orlando

Meadow Woods Recreation Center, 1751 Rhode Island Woods Circle, Orlando

West Orange Recreation Center, 309 S, West Crown Point Road, Winter Garden

SEMINOLE COUNTY

Seminole County sandbag operations are opening Tuesday to help residents prepare for potential heavy rainfall. Empty bags and sand are available, but residents should bring their own shovels and a partner to assist with filling and loading.

County and city locations:



Boombah Sports Complex, 3325 Cameron Ave., Sanford. The unstaffed location will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Oviedo Public Works Maintenance Yard, 1725 Evans St., Oviedo. The site will be open from noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday with crews on site to assist.

Winter Springs - Central Winds Park, 1000 Central Winds Drive, Winter Springs. A self-service site with minimal staff will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday.

VOLUSIA COUNTY

