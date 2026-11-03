General Election updates: A wet mess for voters in Brevard

Among the biggest issues on the General Election ballot is a constitutional amendment proposed by the GOP-led Florida Legislature that, over two years, would significantly increase the homestead exemption for most homeowners.

Amendment 3 would increase the non-school homestead exemption for current Florida residents from $50,000 to $150,000 in 2027 and then to $250,000 the following year. It would task the Legislature with creating the process for local governments to increase those exemptions and potentially eliminate those property taxes.

It would also cap increases in non-homestead assessments to 5% a year and restrict how property taxes can be used.

Amendment 3 has support from Florida Realtors and the Republican Party of Florida.

Here's the party's reason to vote yes: "Homeowners shouldn’t be taxed out of the homes they’ve worked for. Amendment 3 delivers real tax relief, slows runaway assessments, and makes local governments spend your money on core priorities."

Opposition to Amendment 3 has been widespread: from the Florida Democratic Party, but also numerous civic groups, public safety and law enforcement agencies and unions, as well as cities and counties throughout the state.

That's because passage would mean the loss of billions of dollars a year in funding for police, fire protection and local government services.

The Save Our Services coalition sums up its opposition this way: "Amendment 3 is a scam and tax shift that will cut our services and raise our costs."

In Florida, constitutional amendments need 60% of the vote to pass.