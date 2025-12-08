Ocoee gym says tests show it’s currently Legionnaires free

An Ocoee Crunch Fitness facility says it’s currently free of Legionnaires’ disease.

On Monday, a representative of the facility told Central Florida Public Media that the Florida Department of Health had collected 40 samples of water from different places at the gym – all of which tested negative for the bacteria that cause Legionnaires’.

“The Department performed an extensive evaluation of our facility, including the spa systems, showers, hot water heaters, water fountains, bathroom sinks, and the exterior water main. Every sample showed zero evidence of Legionella,” said Jonathan Beaton, president of Inside Advantage PR, which represents the Ocoee Crunch Fitness facility.

Last week , reports of a Legionnaires outbreak surfaced in Orange County. The Florida Department of Health showed 25 cases throughout the month of November, more than six times the amount typically reported in the last five years during the same period, records show.

In an exchange with Democratic State Sen. Carlos Guillermo Smith, the health department confirmed that 14 of the cases were associated with “gym exposure,” but it did not specify the name of the gym. It also stated that it was collecting samples from the gym, and that the gym’s spa was closed due to violations in a regulatory inspection.

A general manager at the Ocoee facility told Central Florida Public Media that the gym was working with the FDOH.

The state health agency was not available to confirm the test results or to say if any other gyms in Orange County are being tested.

Orange County has had 82 cases of Legionnaires’ disease so far this year – a 30-year high in the FDOH’s online database.

The disease causes pneumonia, an infection of the lungs. Symptoms include body aches, head aches, shortness of breath, and fevers of 104 degrees or more. The exposure period is from two to 14 days, with most cases experiencing symptoms five to six days after exposure, according to the FDOH.

Legionnaires’ does not spread directly from person to person. The Legionella bacteria spread as people breathe in contaminated water particles in places like showers and hot tubs.

Beaton said the facility would continue to work with the FDOH as its epidemiological investigation into the outbreak continues.

“The safety and well-being of our members and staff remain our highest priority, and we are committed to upholding the rigorous standards our community expects and deserves,” Beaton said.

