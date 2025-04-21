Local leaders express concern over healthcare programs funding cuts

A labor union representing healthcare workers expressed concern Monday over recent cuts to federal funding for health-related programs by President Donald Trump.

The roundtable, organized by 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East, consisted of public healthcare workers, Central Florida elected officials, and other community leaders providing perspectives on the risk of the administration cutting millions of dollars from nutritional and healthcare programs.

The discussion was moderated by Pastor Brandon Screen of Anointed Rock Ministries Church and focused on the contributions and influence of Medicaid, SNAP nutrition and similar programs in the Central Florida community.

The discussion aimed to highlight the millions of Floridians who rely on essential care and nutrition programs, including Florida children, seniors, disabled people and more, according to a news release.

Democratic Florida Representative Anna Eskamani was on the panel and echoed this concept – that the federal funding cuts will impact Florida’s most vulnerable populations. She said there is no indication the state will step in to fill the gap in funding these services.

“I think it's very important to conceptualize this ripple effect,” Eskamani said. “At the end of the day, society should be judged on how we treat the most vulnerable. And if we cannot deliver on that very basic element of ensuring our children and seniors, and people with disabilities, can be taken care of, then why are we here?”

The cuts would also reportedly result in the loss of approximately 45,000 jobs in the state , according to a report from the Commonwealth Fund and George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health.

Patient Care Technician Sharon Gilbert is a healthcare worker. She said the majority of those who work in the industry cannot afford healthcare insurance on their own and rely on programs like Medicaid to cover themselves and their families.

Gilbert says that the cuts will not only impact workers, but they will also result in job loss and interrupt patient care, leaving some with no way to afford end-of-life services.

“What do we do to our patients who have lived their lives, and right now we’re supposed to be the love and care and the hands? And they’re supposed to enjoy their last moments until God calls them home,” Gilbert said. “What do we do with them?”

The proposed cuts would put free and reduced-price lunch programs for children at risk, along with healthcare programs for low-income individuals and organizations providing access to related resources.