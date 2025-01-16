Non-profits urge Florida to join food insecurity reduction program

Florida non-profit leaders are calling on the state to reconsider joining a summer EBT food assistance program, which aims to reduce food insecurity for children during the summer months.

The federal program, called Sun Bucks, provides states with funding to disburse to low-income families over the summer. Families receive approximately $120 in federally-funded grocery benefits for each child who receives free or reduced-priced meals during the school year. The state of Florida elected to not apply for the program.

The state’s decision is projected to affect over 2.1 million children in Florida who would be eligible to receive food assistance in the summer of 2025, according to the Food Research and Action Center. It’s the second year Florida has opted out.

Orange County alone accounts for 94,518 children who are at risk of facing food insecurity and would be eligible for these funds, according to the findings by the American Heart Association.

“It is not a situation where we can think of it as an ‘over there’ problem,” Sky Beard, Florida director of No Kid Hungry, said. “In some parts of our state, a third of kids are living in homes where that next meal is unknown.”

Those opposed to the state enrolling in the federal food assistance program, which would provide $259 million to the state if it opted in, often cite it as an outdated pandemic relief measure, while lawmakers argue it causes families to rely on welfare, does not actually help low-income children and comes with “strings attached” that costs the state .

However, in previous years, these funds have reduced food insecurity by 30 percent. One in five Florida families is facing food insecurity due to rising housing costs and grocery prices, according to the non-profit organization UnidosUS.

“It’s our opportunity to bring back tax dollars we paid to the federal government for programs that would help families here,” Jared Nordlund, senior strategist for UnidosUS, said. “It’s time we bring money back to Florida because our Florida families need us to bring down the cost of living here.”

The U.S. Department of Agriculture found the Sun Bucks program has economic benefits, as it increases spending in grocery stores, as well as other local retailers that accept SNAP benefits.

Over 1,000 letters were emailed to state legislators by Floridians between Nov. 27 and Dec. 18 asking them to reconsider the decision to opt out of Sun Bucks, according to the Florida Policy Institute.

Cindy Huddleston, senior analyst at Florida Policy Institute, said non-profit leaders are hopeful the state will reverse its decision, as next month is the final deadline to make any changes or opt into the federal funds by submitting an implementation plan to the USDA.

“We’re cautiously optimistic that Florida will do the right thing with the public’s money and roll out that program in 2025,” Huddleston said. “This is a decision that is critical to low-income children and would benefit immensely local and state economies.”

There is currently no alternative proposed by lawmakers to reduce food insecurity in Florida. The state has the opportunity to reverse the decision until Feb. 15.

