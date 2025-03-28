© 2025 Central Florida Public Media. All Rights Reserved.
90.7 FM Orlando • 89.5 FM Ocala
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Emergency food providers dealt blow by funding freeze

Central Florida Public Media | By Cheryn Stone
Published March 28, 2025 at 9:59 AM EDT
Dozens of volunteers load up cars and carts with fresh groceries and nonperishables at the Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida free, mobile food distribution event at the Central Motel in Kissimmee on Tuesday, Dec. 19. 2023. The effort was large but well-coordinated and moved like an assembly line.
Lillian Hernández Caraballo
/
WMFE
Dozens of volunteers load up cars and carts with fresh groceries and nonperishables at a Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida food distribution event.

Central Florida food pantries are already feeling the crunch of federal budget cuts at USDA

This week, the region's largest emergency food provider found out a funding freeze could take millions of meals off the tables of Central Florida families. The Trump Administration froze funding from the Commodity Credit Corporation and suspended its orders for The Emergency Food Assistance Program. This includes tractor trailer loads of food.

According to Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, this impacts one of their most important sources of food. If the funding is not available next year, Second Harvest estimates 5.8 million meals will be lost. This will also impact their partner agencies.

Jewish Family Services stocks their Pearlman Food Pantry in Winter Park with food they buy from Second Harvest at a reduced rate. Philip Flynn, President of Jewish Family Services of Greater Orlando, joins Engage along with Greg Higgerson, Chief Development Officer at Second Harvest, to talk about the impact of these changes.
Tags
Health Central Florida News
Cheryn Stone
Cheryn joined WMFE after several years as a weekend news anchor at Spectrum News 13 in Orlando.
See stories by Cheryn Stone
Related Content
Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details