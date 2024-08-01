OneBlood operations disrupted by ransomeware attack

OneBlood announced Wednesday morning that it's operating at a reduced capacity after experiencing a ransomware attack.

Cybersecurity experts are still determining the nature of the attack and a plan to get the systems back online. In the meantime, OneBlood is still collecting, testing, and distributing blood, but at a reduced capacity as it's shifted to manual operations.

“The message has not changed,” said Susan Forbes, vice president of communications at OneBlood. “So no matter the circumstances that we are facing, our life-saving mission will prevail.”

News of OneBlood’s cyberattack comes almost a month after the Florida Department of Health was targeted in a ransomware attack. As a result, the department saw its ability to distribute death and birth certificates stymied.

Forbes said that it was unclear what information had been compromised by the attackers, but OneBlood has urged hospitals to begin using blood shortage protocols.

“That basically just means they're managing the supply on hand, and assessing their usage at this time,” Forbes said.

OneBlood serves 250 hospitals in the southeast U.S. The blood bank is the primary provider of blood in Florida. It also serves Georgia, Alabama, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Central Florida Public Media reached out to Orlando Health regarding the cyberattack. It stated it was working with OneBlood "to manage the situation so our patients may continue to receive essential blood products."

AdventHealth Central Florida stated it was operating blood conservation protocols. HCA Florida Osceola Hospital said it was working with alternative suppliers and providing clinical guidance to support facilities.

Cybersecurity experts advise residents who suspect their information may have been taken to monitor their financial and credit records for any unusual activity, put a freeze on their credit record, and change their passwords.