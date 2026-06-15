Release of conservation easements approved for road planned through Split Oak Forest

A second state agency has approved releasing conservation easements from land in Orange and Osceola counties so that a toll road can be built through the southern part of Split Oak Forest, a roughly 1,700-acre natural area set aside for protection 32 years ago.

The South Florida Water Management District’s governing board voted unanimously to approve releasing the easements from about 55 and a half acres of land. It comes two years after Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commissioners approved releasing conservation easements from 60 acres of land nearby, located directly within the protected forest .

In addition to causing 60 acres of direct habitat loss at Split Oak Forest, the releases approved earlier by FWC will complicate the agency’s ability to use prescribed fire to manage an additional 100 acres of land in the forest, according to a 2024 presentation prepared by staff.

Now, the water management district’s vote to release easements for additional, nearby land marks another step toward turning contentious plans for the toll road into reality.

Conceptual maps / Central Florida Expressway Authority (CFX) CFX plans to route SR 534 through the southern part of Split Oak Forest, cutting through land in Osceola County. Building the road as planned would mean losing 60 acres of habitat in the forest, and would complicate land management for 100 additional acres.

The road and the releases

The Central Florida Expressway Authority’s plans for State Road 534 are one piece of the larger “ Southern Beltway ” project CFX says is critical to improve regional transportation.

As greater Orlando keeps growing, so does car traffic. The area surrounding Split Oak, including Lake Nona, is a big congestion spot. It was a concern raised by several members of the public at the water management district’s recent meeting.

“Traffic in Lake Nona is horrible,” said area resident Wayne Alleyne, who supported the easement releases. “If not today, when, right? Because people are going to continue to move to the community, they're moving to the areas, and we really need these highways.”

But many more people urged the district’s governing board to vote down the easement releases. Some argued that, as some research has shown, building another highway would not ultimately alleviate congestion.

“Adding another lane to a highway will only invite more traffic. Adding another road will only invite more development,” said Brevard County resident Michael Francis. “You all promised to protect that land ‘til the end of time, and by extension, protect our water and our ability to sustain ourselves on this land.”

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Of a total 66 people who weighed in on the easement releases in writing or during the board meeting, the vast majority were opposed. Only five people wanted to see the releases approved.

Wildlife artist and conservation advocate Kim Heise said sacrificing environmental land protections to facilitate more urban sprawl would “destroy what makes Florida a place worth living.”

Molly Duerig / Central Florida Public Media Split Oak Forest is a 1,689-acre wildlife management area set aside for protection more than 30 years ago. The protected area consists of 1,004 acres in Orange County and 685 adjacent acres in Osceola.

Lands at stake

There’s no indication that any land in Split Oak Forest has been determined “surplus” (extra), and therefore “no longer needed for conservation purposes,” as outlined in the preserve’s management plan . The forest was supposed to be protected forever, “in perpetuity,” per the terms of its conservation easements : voluntary, legally binding agreements to protect a piece of land’s natural resources by restricting how the land is used.

But as shown by several cases in Florida , conservation easements can be altered or removed.

Project boundary map / South Florida Water Management District Areas covered by the conservation easements recently approved for release are shown in blue above.

For State Road 534, in addition to the easements approved for release by FWC and the district, CFX also seeks access to another roughly 24 acres of environmentally-sensitive land in Orange County. Included in that 24 acres is just under three acres CFX seeks to own within Eagles Roost, a protected Green PLACE property.

An eminent domain lawsuit filed by CFX against Orange County is underway, following the county’s move to fight the claim rather than negotiate with the highway authority.

RELATED: Toll road planned at Split Oak Forest could cut through more conservation land

CFX has offered to preserve and enhance some 1,800 acres of nearby lands, including 256 acres of the KPB Cattle Ranch in Osceola County, in exchange for the land it seeks in and around Split Oak.