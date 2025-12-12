CFX board approves plan for Southport Connector Expressway

The Central Florida Expressway Authority approved its preferred route and roadway options Thursday for a proposed $2.54 billion toll road through Osceola County connecting Poinciana Parkway to Florida's Turnpike.

The six-lane, 15-mile Southport Connector Expressway would lessen traffic congestion for Poinciana, improve connectivity and encourage growth. The toll road would travel in the median along Cypress Parkway, then continue eastward south of Lake Toho to the Turnpike.

The CFX board's vote followed a Project Development and Environment Study, or PD&E, that began in 2020.

CFX Director of Transportation Planning Will Hawthorne said the plan rivals projects like I-4 Ultimate and Wekiva Parkway

"With your approval," he told the board, "the Southport Connector Expressway preferred alternative will mark a major milestone, opening the door to potential next steps needed to deliver this critically improved, important regional transportation facility."

It would be a third option for getting in and out of Poinciana, he said. "An example of what a third option brings is the hypothetical trip between Poinciana and the airport could be reduced as much as 50% in travel time. So it's significant."

Illustration / CFX Portions of the expressway would be elevated, including a section in the Reedy Creek area, where animals could pass underneath it.

Thursday's decision means the board is moving forward with the plan -- but there's a shortfall in anticipated funding. Tolls would cover only 29% of the overall costs. CFX guidelines call for at least 50 percent.

Osceola County Commissioner Brandon Arrington says he'd like to keep working with staff, to look for partnerships and "phasing opportunities" to get that percentage a little higher.

"This is a project that's been discussed in Osceola County my entire life, and this is the closest it's ever come to reality," he said.

Some have raised environmental concerns tied to increased development along the expressway and to the Florida Wildlife Corridor. Some portions of the road will be elevated, allowing animals to pass underneath.

Board member and Lake County Commissioner Sean Parks said the plan protects the wildlife corridor.

"So obviously the encouragement is to keep working with the professionals that are focused on the wildlife corridor and making this the most conservation minded road project possible," Parks said.