Progress planned for this year on Central Florida bike trails

The state plans to make more progress this year on building out Florida’s planned network of regional trails.

Regional trails are long distance or loop trail systems that cross multiple jurisdictions, according to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection . They’re made up of shorter, local trail segments that link together to form a more expansive system.

The state is prioritizing 13 regional trails to finish, including the Florida Coast-to-Coast Trail , which will ultimately stretch from Pinellas County to Brevard once complete. Apart from a few gaps in Central Florida, the Coast-to-Coast Trail is nearly finished, according to Florida Greenways and Trails Council Chair Mike Stephens.

“People are already riding it,” Stephens said. “They just go around the gap that’s there. But (the Florida Department of Transportation) is filling in the gaps as soon as possible.”

Statewide, FDEP plans show 13 construction projects planned for regional trails next year, including nine projects in Central Florida. Two of those Central Florida projects are on the Coast-to-Coast Trail.

Map / FDEP website Once complete, the Florida Coast-to-Coast Trail will stretch from Pinellas County all the way to Florida’s East Coast in Brevard County.

Richard Garrett is president of the Florida Bicycle Association , a nonprofit that advocates for bicycling as a “safe, practical and respected” mode of transportation. Fully building out Florida’s regional trails will be a big step toward meeting that goal, Garrett said.

“Let's get these trails where they're complete, and make an effort to get it done,” Garrett said. “I think then, we'll actually have an alternative way of transportation that will make a big difference here in Florida.”

Building out Florida’s planned regional trails is no small task, Garrett said, between navigating regulations and collaborating with different counties and cities. “It’s an awful lot of hard work to coordinate everybody.”

And there’s much more to it than just laying down pavement. Regional trails need to have certain facilities spaced out along the way, like water and food stops, Garrett said. “Every one of these trails requires infrastructure to be taken into consideration as well.”

But it’s a task that’s well worth the effort, Garrett said.

“With the weather and wanting to stay healthy and wanting to be outside, Florida provides all those opportunities for us,” Garrett said. “And that's what these trails will do, for many people.”