2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season

Hurricane Debby leaves Central Florida counties under tornado watch

Central Florida Public Media | By Joe Mario Pedersen
Published August 5, 2024 at 11:15 AM EDT
The rotation signature has weakened, and the Tornado Warning will be allowed to expire. However, gusty winds and heavy rainfall remain possible.
The National Weather Service of Melbourne
The rotation signature has weakened, and the Tornado Warning will be allowed to expire. However, gusty winds and heavy rainfall remain possible.

Hurricane Debby made landfall Monday monrning along Florida's Big Bend area. Meanwhile, Central Florida counties remain under a tornado watch.

Lake, Marion, and Sumter counties are under a flood watch until 8 p.m. tonight.

Parts of Central Florida are under a tornado watch until 4 p.m. Monday including Volusia, Lake, Marion, Seminole, Sumter, Orange, and Osceola, according to the NWS. Marion and Sumter counties are under a flash flood warning. Debby could bring rain amounts ranging from 2 to 6 inches across Central Florida, according to the NHC.

Marion, Sumter, and the southern part of Lake counties are under a tropical storm warning.

There are over 30,000 customers experiencing blackouts in Lake, Marion, and Sumter counties, according to poweroutage.us.

