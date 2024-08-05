Hurricane Debby leaves Central Florida counties under tornado watch

Hurricane Debby made landfall Monday monrning along Florida's Big Bend area. Meanwhile, Central Florida counties remain under a tornado watch.

Lake, Marion, and Sumter counties are under a flood watch until 8 p.m. tonight.

Parts of Central Florida are under a tornado watch until 4 p.m. Monday including Volusia, Lake, Marion, Seminole, Sumter, Orange, and Osceola, according to the NWS. Marion and Sumter counties are under a flash flood warning. Debby could bring rain amounts ranging from 2 to 6 inches across Central Florida, according to the NHC.

Marion, Sumter, and the southern part of Lake counties are under a tropical storm warning.

There are over 30,000 customers experiencing blackouts in Lake, Marion, and Sumter counties, according to poweroutage.us.

