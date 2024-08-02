© 2024 Central Florida Public Media. All Rights Reserved.
2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season

As tropical system develops, here's where you can get sandbags in Central Florida

Central Florida Public Media | By Joe Mario Pedersen
Published August 2, 2024 at 12:12 PM EDT
Sandbag location at Tuscawilla Park in Ocala
Joe Byrnes
/
Central Florida Public Media
File photo of a self-service sandbag location in Ocala, FL. during the 2023 hurricane season.

A large tropical wave is forecast to pass over Florida this weekend. It has a 60% chance of developing into a tropical depression over the next 48 hours, according to the National Hurricane Center's 8 a.m. update.

A tropical storm warning was issued over southwest Florida where tropical storm conditions are expected to arrive by Saturday. The storm's latest track has the disturbance passing north of Central Florida. Heavy rainfall and flooding are possible over portions of the state.

In an abundance of caution, several county governments have begun distributing sandbags.

Seminole County

• Boombah Sports Complex 3450 E Lake Mary Blvd, Sanford 8:00 a.m.–7:00 p.m., Friday, August 2 Unstaffed

City of Altamonte Springs

• Eastmonte Park 830 Magnolia Dr, Altamonte Springs Open Friday, August 2–Sunday, August 4, 12:00–7:00 p.m. Self-service; Park rangers are on site for those who require assistance.

• Westmonte Recreation Center 624 Bills Lane, Altamonte Springs Open Friday, August 2–Sunday, August 4, 12:00–7:00 p.m. Self-service; Park rangers are on site for those who require assistance

City of Sanford
• Sanford Public Works 800 Fulton Street, Sanford 8:00 a.m.–7:00 p.m., Friday, August 2 Unstaffed

City of Winter Springs
• Central Winds Park 1000 Central Winds Dr, Winter Springs 8:00 a.m.–7:00 p.m., Friday, August 2 Unstaffed

Volusia County

City of Deltona
• Festival Park,191 Howland Boulevard Deltona, FL 32738. 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Friday, Aug. 2. Ten free sandbags per household
Joe Mario Pedersen
Originally from South Florida, Joe Mario came to Orlando to attend the University of Central Florida where he graduated with degrees in Radio & Television Production, Film, and Psychology. He worked several beats and covered multimedia at The Villages Daily Sun but returned to the City Beautiful as a reporter for the Orlando Sentinel where he covered crime, hurricanes, and viral news. Joe Mario has too many interests and not enough time but tries to focus on his love for strange stories in comic books and horror movies. When he's not writing he loves to run in his spare time.
