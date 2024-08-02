As tropical system develops, here's where you can get sandbags in Central Florida

A large tropical wave is forecast to pass over Florida this weekend. It has a 60% chance of developing into a tropical depression over the next 48 hours, according to the National Hurricane Center's 8 a.m. update.

A tropical storm warning was issued over southwest Florida where tropical storm conditions are expected to arrive by Saturday. The storm's latest track has the disturbance passing north of Central Florida. Heavy rainfall and flooding are possible over portions of the state.

In an abundance of caution, several county governments have begun distributing sandbags.

Seminole County

• Boombah Sports Complex 3450 E Lake Mary Blvd, Sanford 8:00 a.m.–7:00 p.m., Friday, August 2 Unstaffed

City of Altamonte Springs

• Eastmonte Park 830 Magnolia Dr, Altamonte Springs Open Friday, August 2–Sunday, August 4, 12:00–7:00 p.m. Self-service; Park rangers are on site for those who require assistance.

• Westmonte Recreation Center 624 Bills Lane, Altamonte Springs Open Friday, August 2–Sunday, August 4, 12:00–7:00 p.m. Self-service; Park rangers are on site for those who require assistance

City of Sanford

• Sanford Public Works 800 Fulton Street, Sanford 8:00 a.m.–7:00 p.m., Friday, August 2 Unstaffed

City of Winter Springs

• Central Winds Park 1000 Central Winds Dr, Winter Springs 8:00 a.m.–7:00 p.m., Friday, August 2 Unstaffed

Volusia County

City of Deltona

• Festival Park,191 Howland Boulevard Deltona, FL 32738. 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Friday, Aug. 2. Ten free sandbags per household

