On the Ballot: Central Florida voters to decide on school tax measures

Editor's Note: This article is part of a series exploring county and state ballot measures. Voters wishing to research their ballots for the General Election can find more information in the 2026 General Election Voter Guide, created in partnership with other local media in the News Collaborative of Central Florida.

Central Florida voters will decide in November whether to renew existing voter-approved school property taxes and add new ones to help fund public education.

The measures -- typically involving one mill of property tax -- vary by county, with funding intended to support teacher and staff pay, school safety, mental health services and student programs.

A mill is a property tax rate equal to $1 for every $1,000 of taxable value. The amount a property owner pays depends on the property's taxable value, which can differ from its market value because of exemptions and other factors.

Here's what voters need to know about the measures in each county.

Osceola County

Osceola County voters will decide whether to approve a new one-mill property tax for school operations.

The district says the tax would help pay for teacher and staff compensation, campus safety personnel, and academic and extracurricular programs, including arts, music, athletics and student activities.

The district said for a property with a taxable value of $200,000, the additional tax would amount to $200 a year, or about $16.67 a month.

The district estimates the measure would generate about $950 per student. The money would support day-to-day operations, not school construction, and would be shared proportionately with charter schools based on enrollment. An independent citizen advisory committee would oversee spending.

The district says it faces a projected budget shortfall of more than $100 million over the next four years. It also cited declining enrollment; rising costs, including healthcare expenses; and state funding that has not kept pace with inflation.

If approved, the tax would remain in effect for four years. If it fails, the district says it would likely face additional budget cuts that could affect employees, services and student programs.

Brevard County

Brevard County voters will decide whether to renew two existing school taxes: a half-cent sales surtax for school facilities and infrastructure, and a one-mill property tax for teacher pay and student programs.

The half-cent sales surtax would continue for another 10 years. It adds 50 cents for every $100 in eligible purchases and helps pay for school security, facility maintenance, building improvements and technology infrastructure.

Revenue would be shared with charter schools based on their proportionate share of district enrollment. An independent citizens' oversight committee would review spending.

The one-mill property tax would continue for another four years at its current rate. The district said for a property with a taxable value of $200,000, the tax amounts to $200 a year, or about $16.67 a month.

The property tax helps fund teacher and staff compensation, essential student programs, classroom technology and technical training. It also shares revenue with charter schools and is subject to independent citizens' oversight.

The district says the two taxes serve different purposes. The sales tax supports buildings and infrastructure, while the property tax supports the employees and programs inside schools.

If either measure fails, the district would lose that dedicated funding source when its current authorization ends and would need to consider other funding sources or budget adjustments.

Polk County

Polk County voters will decide whether to approve an additional one-mill property tax for school operations.

Polk County Public Schools estimates the referendum would generate about $65.6 million for the district.

About 80% of the funding, or $52.5 million, would go toward additional compensation to help recruit and retain employees. The remaining 20% would support school safety, fine and performing arts, career and technical education, and early childhood education.

Charter schools would also receive a separate estimated $13.6 million based on enrollment, as required by state law.

The proposed compensation funding would cover a range of school employees, including teachers, paraprofessionals, bus drivers, counselors, school safety personnel, custodians and cafeteria workers.

Other potential uses include security improvements, career training equipment, internships and expanded early learning opportunities. Charter schools would also receive a share of the funding based on enrollment. An independent citizens' oversight committee would review expenditures.

The district says it is struggling to compete with neighboring districts and private employers for teachers and other employees, while staffing shortages and rising operating costs put pressure on services and programs.

If approved, the district would be authorized to levy the additional tax annually for school operations. Specific employee raises or supplements would be subject to negotiations and other applicable requirements.

If the measure fails, the additional tax would not take effect, and the district would need to consider other funding sources or budget decisions to address its staffing and program priorities.

Marion County

Marion County voters will decide whether to renew an existing one-mill property tax that supports school operating expenses.

The tax, first approved in 2014 and renewed in 2018 and 2022, helps fund school safety and security, reading programs, physical education, arts and music, library services, career and technical education, class-size requirements, and efforts to retain certified teachers and paraprofessionals.

The district budgeted $37.3 million from the referendum for the 2024-25 fiscal year. The money supports day-to-day school operations, not construction.

An independent citizens' oversight committee reviews spending quarterly, reports to the School Board and issues an annual report on referendum expenditures.

The current authorization expires June 30, 2027. If approved, the tax would continue for another four years. If rejected, the district would lose that dedicated operating revenue and would need to consider other funding sources or budget adjustments.

Orange County

Orange County voters will decide whether to renew the existing one-mill property tax that provides additional operating revenue for Orange County Public Schools.

The tax has been in place since 2010 and was most recently renewed in 2022.

The money can support teacher and support staff compensation, academic programs, arts, athletics and student activities. A portion is also distributed to charter schools based on enrollment, as required by state law.

The funds are separate from money used for school construction and other capital projects.

In the 2024-25 school year, OCPS reported the tax generated about $230.5 million.

The district says the funding helps cover essential operating expenses and maintains programs. The ballot language also calls for annual reporting on how the money is used.

The current authorization expires June 30, 2027. If approved, the tax would continue for another four years, from July 1, 2027, through June 30, 2031.

If voters reject the measure, the district would lose that source of additional operating revenue when the current authorization expires.

For more information on these measures and other issues on the ballot, visit Central Florida Public Media's General Election Voter Guide at CFPublic.org.