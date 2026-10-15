Medicaid Expansion: The ballot initiative that didn't make it

The cost of healthcare has become a major talking point as the general election draws near, and some candidates try to appeal to voters.

According to a survey by Families USA , 94% of respondents across the country said they wanted Congress to act to lower healthcare costs.

“It's rare to see anything that high. I don't know if Mom or Apple Pie gets those kinds of percentages in terms of broad unity,” said Anthony Wright, executive director of Families USA.

While general affordability remains a crucial national talking point, high healthcare costs are a particular problem in Florida. In fact, more people from Florida are enrolled in Marketplace plans than enrollees from any other state. Many of those policyholders saw their premiums jump by 20% on average this year after the enhanced premium tax credit was allowed to expire. That credit made marketplace insurance affordable for more people.

And in just a few months, a KFF report estimates another 15% median price jump.

Florida already has one of the highest rates of uninsured in the country, with 2.3 million people going without a healthcare plan in 2023. The total rose to 2.5 million in 2024, according to Census data.

While many may turn to the ballot for healthcare relief, the most they’ll find are candidates making it their platform. There are no amendments that could help, but there almost was in Florida.

Florida Decides Healthcare?

In 2024, a citizen-led campaign, known as Florida Decides Healthcare , began gathering signatures to put Medicaid Expansion on the 2026 ballot

A provision under the Affordable Care Act broadens health insurance eligibility to nearly all adults with household incomes at or below 138 percent of the federal poverty line. All but 10 states expanded Medicaid after it was offered in 2014; Florida is one of the 10 states that has yet to expand the program.

Submitted / Florida Decides Health "If you are a single mother of two in the state of Florida, you can only make about $7,000 a year and still qualify for Medicaid in the state of Florida. If we were to pass Medicaid expansion, that same single mom could make over $36,000 a year," said Mitch Emerson executive director of Florida Decides Healthcare.

Gov. Ron DeSantis and other Florida leaders have chosen not to expand. Florida Republicans have argued that Medicaid isn’t for able-bodied adults and that it would be too expensive.

The executive director of Florida Decides Healthcare, Mitch Emerson, disagrees.

“We are talking about the veterans, caregivers, people who work all across the state who are now stuck in what is called the ‘Medicaid coverage gap’ because they don't have access to it, and this would expand that access to them,” Emerson said.

In Florida’s uninsured population, there are those who make too much money for Medicaid, and not enough to qualify for marketplace insurance. If Florida expanded Medicaid, it would change the income restriction from those who have an income at or below 100% of the federal poverty line to 138% of the FPL.

“Providing coverage to up to 3.7 million Floridians all across the state,” Emerson said.

Under the current law, the federal government pays 90% of medical costs for the expansion recipients; states pay the remaining 10%.

Florida could use existing state revenue from the budget to cover its share, Emerson said. Expansion could also offset some spending Florida already pays for, such as services for uninsured people and mental health treatment.

Florida Decides Healthcare A Florida Decides Healthcare volunteer gathers a voter's information and signature for the petition to get Medicaid expansion on the 2026 ballot.

Emerson argues that Florida is already paying for Medicaid expansion, but isn’t capitalizing on the benefits.

“We're sending about 4.5 billion dollars to states like New York or California that have Medicaid expansion instead of keeping those tax dollars here,” he said.

Additionally, Medicaid expansion would have a greater effect on the insurance market by lowering the cost of marketplace insurance policies, too, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

“Insurance works when more people are enrolled. The costs go down,” Emerson said.

What happened?

The ballot initiative to get Medicaid expansion in the 2026 election required 8% of the votes cast in the previous presidential election. In 2024, that was over 800,000 signatures. Florida Decides Healthcare was on its way to making that milestone, until a new amendment went into effect in 2025.

HB 1205 tightened the rules for getting citizen-proposed constitutional amendments onto the ballot. It added registration and training requirements for people collecting more than 25 signatures and required signed petitions to be submitted within 10 days. Previously, groups had a month to submit.

Joe Mario Pedersen / Central Florida Public Media Hunter Jones, 22, of Orange County, is a volunteer with Florida Decides Healthcare. Here, he reads a script while calling residents about a petition to get Medicaid expansion on the 2026 midterm ballot.

The new rule also states that each person collecting signatures must be a U.S. citizen, a resident of Florida, and free from any felonies unless their rights have been restored.

It also increased fines and criminal penalties for violations, including a third-degree felony charge for failing to register as a petition circulator with Florida, and a $50,000 charge for each person who collects signatures and fails to meet the guidelines.

“Signed the bill to combat petition fraud and prevent the special interest abuse of our constitutional amendment process,” DeSantis said in a post on X.

That new law was the death of the Medicaid expansion campaign goal of a 2026 ballot initiative.

“With HB 1205, it wasn't just that the law changed; it's that the law changed in the middle of the game,” Emerson said.

Without HB 1205, Emerson believes “100%” that Medicaid expansion would be on the general election ballot. The campaign pulled back and came up with a new strategy to get petitions safely within the law.

“Because of HB 1205, we're not able to do traditional petition collection where people stand in front of high-traffic areas and just ask people to sign,” Emerson said. “We've had to adapt to this really draconian legislation, making the process a lot different than we've ever had to see in another state.”

Florida Decides Healthcare A Florida Decides Healthcare volunteer gathers a signature for the petition to get Medicaid expansion on the 2026 ballot. The group has until Feb. 1 to gather about 900,000 signatures.

So instead, they direct interested Floridians to Medicaidflorida.org . There, people can request a petition, which is sent to their home to be filled out.

At the end of the summer, the group had received around 20,000 requests. The initiative will need about 880,000 signatures to get on the ballot by Jan. 1, 2028.

But what about this election?

Voters won’t see Medicaid expansion on their ballots, but healthcare is being voted on this election year, although not directly.

“I don't know if the political class in general fully understands the level of concern and frankly outrage that people have over ever-increasing healthcare costs,” Wright said.

Wright believes that outrage stems from the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which reduced federal Medicaid funding, and failed to renew the enhanced premium tax credit

Joe Mario Pedersen / Central Florida Public Media Anthony Wright, executive director of the health advocacy group Families USA. Wright said the group is working with legislators to better improve the healthcare system.



"We've been doing a range of work, working with legislators on issues to follow the money in our healthcare system. Whether it's the prices that hospitals charge, drug companies, health plans, doctor groups, all of these are drivers of how much we pay."

“There are literally people who are paying thousands of dollars more for their premiums because of deliberate decisions that Congress and the President made,” he said.

Earlier this month, Families USA began publishing responses from candidates across the country who are seeking office on Capitol Hill, asking them what they would do to lower the price of healthcare.

The website, Stop The Bleed , collected candidate statements from both parties about healthcare costs.

“We wanted to push candidates not just to show concern, but to commit to concrete proposals. And we had all of them try to answer the single question: What will you do to hold healthcare corporations accountable for high health costs?” Wright said.

There are five Florida candidates on the website, including two Central Florida Democrats: Rep. Angie Nixon, who is running for a U.S. Senate seat, and incumbent Rep. Darren Soto, seeking to keep his seat within Florida’s 9th Congressional District.

Nixon won the Democratic Primary in August in a surprising victory over former U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman. Nixon’s win was even more impressive when comparing their campaign finance reports. Nixon raised about $975,000 compared to Vindman’s $16 million, according to FEC data.

Nixon is running on a Medicare for all platform, a form of universal healthcare. She believes that is resonating with voters.

Joe Mario Pedersen / Central Florida Public Media Rep. Angie Nixon, a Democrat running for a U.S. Senate seat, sat down with Central Florida Public Media to talk about healthcare.

"We spend so much money on healthcare, and we have horrible outcomes. And that's because everybody doesn't have healthcare. And people wait till last minute until they can't they can't go without healthcare anymore, and then we see costs that have ballooned," she said. "We need to take the profit out of this, especially if it's costing people's lives."

“We spend so much money on healthcare, and we have horrible outcomes. And that's because everybody doesn't have healthcare,” Nixon said. “People wait till the last minute until they can't go without healthcare anymore, and then we see costs that have been ballooned. And so that's the problem. We need to take the profit out of this, especially if it's costing people's lives.”

There’s one Florida republican on the Families USA website: Rep. Marie Elivar Salazar of Florida’s 27th Congressional District. She’s sponsored bills that would stop insurers from exploiting patient-cost sharing requirements and supported bills that reduce hurdles to patients’ access to medication.

“I have always said that those who need access to affordable, quality healthcare deserve help. It is one of my missions in Congress to ensure that happens,” Elvira Salazar stated on the Families USA website.

With the general election overlapping with the marketplace open enrollment, Wright thinks that voters will be looking for candidates who resonate with their healthcare concerns, especially if premiums see another jump next year.

“Everybody is facing higher and higher healthcare prices, and I think as that sentiment grows, that is not limited to Democratic or Republican, Southern versus Northern populations, or older versus younger. This is affecting everybody,” he said.