DeSantis appoints newest member of Osceola School Board

Gov. Ron DeSantis has appointed Jolene Sheive to an open seat on the Osceola County School Board.

The spot was vacated by Anthony Cook, who announced he would step down in December. He represented District 3.

Cook cited personal and family loss as his reasons for resigning from the board.

"This was not an easy decision to come by and has been a period of personal loss that has made it necessary to put my well-being and family first. I have further reached a point where, under the current circumstances, I do not believe I'm able to serve effectively,” Cook said in a prepared statement.

His resignation took effect in January.

Sheive is a broker at Legacy Realty of Central Florida and owner of Stadium Place Administration. She is on the planning commission for Osceola County.

In November, DeSantis also placed Annie “Kate” Wallace on the Polk County School Board. Wallace filled the open seat left vacant by the death of Rick Nolte.

Wallace is the director of state government affairs for Charter Communications, and is a member of the Polk County Public Schools Charter Review Team, the IDEA Public Schools Florida Fiduciary Board, and the United Way of Central Florida Community Investment Team.

Since the start of the new year, the governor has made other important educational appointments as well. He’s named two new members to the Florida Board of Education, four new members to the Board of Governors of the State University System , and made a flurry of trustee appointments and reappointments at Florida universities and colleges, including at the University of Central Florida and Valencia College .

The appointments come as DeSantis prepares to leave office at the end of two terms as governor, where education was a special focus for the former teacher.