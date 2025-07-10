Orange County Schools, other districts call out Trump admin for freezing federal funds

Central Florida leaders decried recent federal cuts to social services at a round table in Orlando on Thursday. One of the hardest hit areas will be public education.

The Department of Education announced it would freeze over $6 billion dollars in grant funding for public schools throughout the country last week.

The White House says many of these grants were used to subsidize a woke agenda, which has prompted a review of the programs.

Orange County School Board Member Angie Gallo says the district could lose $11 million dollars alone in grants that the Department of Education has frozen.

That money, she said, was meant to support things like migrant education and English as a Second Language education in the district.

“If we want to keep the same programs and the same people in place, we're gonna have to find $11 million out of our already tight budget,” said Gallo. “So that's $11 million that will go to educate our students in classrooms. That's $11 million that we can't use for salary increases for our deserving paraprofessionals and teachers.”

Gallo said these cuts would not only result in fewer services and resources for students, but also equate to more layoffs in the district.

Watch the full press conference on the federal cuts here:

Even before the freeze was announced, OCPS said it was expecting a $27.8 million budget deficit due to decreased student enrollment.

Orange County Classroom Teachers Association confirmed hundreds of teachers have already received non-reassignment letters.

"In total, these changes can impact nearly 175 staff positions, including teachers, paraprofessionals, coaches, parent liaisons and program specialists, people who work every day to ensure the success of our students,” said Gallo. “Let me be honest, these cuts don't trim budgets. They create voids, voids in classroom and student services and family supports, and they disproportionately impact the students who need the most help.”

In other parts of our area, Marion County Schools stand to lose $4 million in federal funds and Polk County Schools could lose $20.6 million and approximately 125 staff positions.

Some school districts are still waiting to hear back on federal funding cuts from the Trump administration’s Office of Management and Budget.

Volusia County Schools says it’s currently in the process of assessing the potential impact to the district, “while awaiting further guidance.”

The district says the following categories of funding in the district could be impacted by these cuts:



Title I, Part C (Migrant Education)

Title II, Part A (Teacher Quality)

Title III (English Language Learners)

Title IV, Parts A & B (Student Support & 21st Century Learning)

Title V (Rural Education)

Adult General Education

The Florida Department of Education has confirmed that Florida schools and other education-related organizations stand to lose $396 million in federal funds because of these changes.

In a statement, the Florida DOE, says, “We are committed to working with each school district to minimize any impacts to Florida’s students and we are confident that the US Department of Education will do what is in the best interests of students as they make final decisions regarding these funds.”