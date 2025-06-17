© 2025 Central Florida Public Media. All Rights Reserved.
More Florida kids attend a school of choice rather than a neighborhood public school

Central Florida Public Media | By Danielle Prieur
Published June 17, 2025 at 3:32 PM EDT
Two best friends leave the school bus on their walk home from school.
Pexels
Two best friends leave the school bus on their walk home from school.

In a first for the state, more than half of Florida’s K-12 students are attending a school of choice, instead of their neighborhood zoned public school.

Nearly 1.8 million students, 51% of all K-12 students in the state, chose to attend a private, charter, home school, or magnet program instead of their neighborhood public school during the 2023-2024 school year, according to data from Step Up For Students, the nonprofit that administers the state’s voucher program.

Education experts like University of Central Florida professor and founder of charter school the Galileo School for Gifted Learning in Seminole County Michele Gill say this trend spells trouble for traditional public schools.

Gill says fewer students at these schools means less funding, and fewer resources like certified teachers and teachers aides. Orange and Lake County Schools are just two districts in Central Florida who have already announced district-wide layoffs due to a downturn in enrollment and funding.

“You're going to see overcrowding because there's going to be less money to hire teachers. You're going to have to put more kids in classrooms, larger classrooms, less services, because you're going to have less money. The money follows the student in Florida,” said Gill. 

Gill said this trend could also lead to greater segregation at public schools.

More affluent families might continue to opt to attend private schools on scholarships, leaving low-income families and families of students with disabilities at under-staffed and under-resourced traditional public schools.

“We know kids learn best when they're in diverse classrooms, because it teaches them things like empathy, compassion, and they learn from each other. But if you have kids of all the same income level, the higher income level, all with their own same people, it's not helping anybody. You're just stratifying society. It's almost like you're increasing a class-based system,” said Gill.

A graphic showing school choice trends in Florida.
Step Up For Students
A graphic showing school choice trends in Florida.

But Step Up for Students said it’s a good thing for Florida families.

“This shift reflects a fundamental transformation in Florida’s educational landscape — one where families are increasingly empowered to find the best fit for their children,” the nonprofit said in a statement. "Choice is the new norm: Even attending your assigned district school has become a choice.”

Both Governor Ron DeSantis and former Florida Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz Jr. have championed the cause and attributed higher graduation rates throughout the state to school choice, along with higher parent and student satisfaction with their educational experience.

Florida ranked #1 again this year on the Parent Power Index compiled by the conservative Center for Education Reform, largely because of school choice.

In its Changing Landscapes report, which looked at the growing number of Florida families opting for school choice, Step Up found school choice programs grew by about 116,000 students during the 2023-2024 school year in Florida.

Public schools of choice, including charter schools, Florida Virtual School, magnet programs and career academies, remained the most popular choice, with four out of five students opting for this option.

Enrollment in private and home school options also showed a marked increase, with about 142,000 more students attending a private or home school as the Family Empowerment Scholarship for Educational Options (FES-EO) and the Florida Tax Credit Scholarship (FTC) expanded eligibility for most families.

In February of this year, Step Up announced a record high in the number of applications for its school choice scholarships for the upcoming 2025-2026 school year.

More than 120,000 families applied for K-12 scholarships through the portal the first two days it was open, twice as many as had applied at the same time the previous year.

Check out the school choice scholarship enrollment data compiled by Step Up For Students by county for the school year that just wrapped up: 

24-25 Scholarship Enrollment By County
County
FTC and FES-EO
FES-UA
PEP
TOTAL
Alachua
3543
1520
748
5811
Baker
148
117
407
672
Bay
954
648
635
2237
Bradford
424
129
147
700
Brevard
7215
4350
2402
13967
Broward
35046
12013
3017
50076
Calhoun
20
32
37
89
Charlotte
1108
473
662
2243
Citrus
1352
457
452
2261
Clay
1944
1179
921
4044
Collier
2915
1206
1075
5196
Columbia
1166
386
234
1786
DeSoto
544
137
96
777
Dixie
169
71
33
273
Duval
19410
6069
2920
28399
Escambia
4947
1112
1214
7273
Flagler
1408
596
580
2584
Franklin
55
22
25
102
Gadsden
768
183
108
1059
Gilchrist
215
121
69
405
Glades
92
32
34
158
Gulf
99
14
37
150
Hamilton
209
43
17
269
Hardee
94
74
165
333
Hendry
609
99
84
792
Hernando
2192
1170
786
4148
Highlands
1360
333
278
1971
Hillsborough
19697
7083
3764
30544
Holmes
97
57
66
220
Indian River
1491
685
665
2841
Jackson
326
80
166
572
Jefferson
371
67
76
514
Lafayette
72
16
14
102
Lake
5076
2667
1720
9463
Lee
6937
2532
1972
11441
Leon
2588
1373
630
4591
Levy
531
223
190
944
Liberty
7
24
33
64
Madison
187
35
28
250
Manatee
3346
1960
1354
6660
Marion
5387
1876
1353
8616
Martin
1748
844
628
3220
Miami-Dade
52394
18842
2304
73540
Monroe
544
221
138
903
Nassau
1158
450
627
2235
Okaloosa
1750
1051
1106
3907
Okeechobee
386
146
128
660
Orange
22846
7303
2968
33117
Osceola
8502
2832
1376
12710
Palm Beach
19381
8204
3183
30768
Pasco
5698
3644
2117
11459
Pinellas
12557
3977
1606
18140
Polk
11504
5128
2799
19431
Putnam
715
201
189
1105
Santa Rosa
2276
768
1222
4266
Sarasota
3272
1321
1436
6029
Seminole
6864
3638
1562
12064
St. Johns
3555
2044
1621
7220
St. Lucie
4678
2280
1075
8033
Sumter
331
278
242
851
Suwannee
830
214
195
1239
Taylor
481
50
59
590
Union
111
47
86
244
Volusia
7179
2620
2186
11985
Wakulla
189
142
159
490
Walton
761
466
637
1864
Washington
322
73
95
490
TOTAL
304151
118048
58958
481157

FTC = Florida Tax Credit Scholarship

FES-EO = Family Empowerment Scholarship for Educational Options

FES-UA = Family Empowerment Scholarship for Students with Unique Abilities

PEP = Personalized Education Program
Education Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur covers education in Central Florida.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
