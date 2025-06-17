More Florida kids attend a school of choice rather than a neighborhood public school

In a first for the state, more than half of Florida’s K-12 students are attending a school of choice, instead of their neighborhood zoned public school.

Nearly 1.8 million students, 51% of all K-12 students in the state, chose to attend a private, charter, home school, or magnet program instead of their neighborhood public school during the 2023-2024 school year, according to data from Step Up For Students, the nonprofit that administers the state’s voucher program.

Education experts like University of Central Florida professor and founder of charter school the Galileo School for Gifted Learning in Seminole County Michele Gill say this trend spells trouble for traditional public schools.

Gill says fewer students at these schools means less funding, and fewer resources like certified teachers and teachers aides. Orange and Lake County Schools are just two districts in Central Florida who have already announced district-wide layoffs due to a downturn in enrollment and funding.

“You're going to see overcrowding because there's going to be less money to hire teachers. You're going to have to put more kids in classrooms, larger classrooms, less services, because you're going to have less money. The money follows the student in Florida,” said Gill.

Gill said this trend could also lead to greater segregation at public schools.

More affluent families might continue to opt to attend private schools on scholarships, leaving low-income families and families of students with disabilities at under-staffed and under-resourced traditional public schools.

“We know kids learn best when they're in diverse classrooms, because it teaches them things like empathy, compassion, and they learn from each other. But if you have kids of all the same income level, the higher income level, all with their own same people, it's not helping anybody. You're just stratifying society. It's almost like you're increasing a class-based system,” said Gill.

Step Up For Students A graphic showing school choice trends in Florida.

But Step Up for Students said it’s a good thing for Florida families.

“This shift reflects a fundamental transformation in Florida’s educational landscape — one where families are increasingly empowered to find the best fit for their children,” the nonprofit said in a statement. "Choice is the new norm: Even attending your assigned district school has become a choice.”

Both Governor Ron DeSantis and former Florida Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz Jr. have championed the cause and attributed higher graduation rates throughout the state to school choice, along with higher parent and student satisfaction with their educational experience.

Florida ranked #1 again this year on the Parent Power Index compiled by the conservative Center for Education Reform, largely because of school choice.

In its Changing Landscapes report, which looked at the growing number of Florida families opting for school choice, Step Up found school choice programs grew by about 116,000 students during the 2023-2024 school year in Florida.

Public schools of choice, including charter schools, Florida Virtual School, magnet programs and career academies, remained the most popular choice, with four out of five students opting for this option.

Enrollment in private and home school options also showed a marked increase, with about 142,000 more students attending a private or home school as the Family Empowerment Scholarship for Educational Options (FES-EO) and the Florida Tax Credit Scholarship (FTC) expanded eligibility for most families.

In February of this year, Step Up announced a record high in the number of applications for its school choice scholarships for the upcoming 2025-2026 school year.

More than 120,000 families applied for K-12 scholarships through the portal the first two days it was open, twice as many as had applied at the same time the previous year.

Check out the school choice scholarship enrollment data compiled by Step Up For Students by county for the school year that just wrapped up:

24-25 Scholarship Enrollment By County

County

FTC and FES-EO

FES-UA

PEP

TOTAL

Alachua

3543

1520

748

5811

Baker

148

117

407

672

Bay

954

648

635

2237

Bradford

424

129

147

700

Brevard

7215

4350

2402

13967

Broward

35046

12013

3017

50076

Calhoun

20

32

37

89

Charlotte

1108

473

662

2243

Citrus

1352

457

452

2261

Clay

1944

1179

921

4044

Collier

2915

1206

1075

5196

Columbia

1166

386

234

1786

DeSoto

544

137

96

777

Dixie

169

71

33

273

Duval

19410

6069

2920

28399

Escambia

4947

1112

1214

7273

Flagler

1408

596

580

2584

Franklin

55

22

25

102

Gadsden

768

183

108

1059

Gilchrist

215

121

69

405

Glades

92

32

34

158

Gulf

99

14

37

150

Hamilton

209

43

17

269

Hardee

94

74

165

333

Hendry

609

99

84

792

Hernando

2192

1170

786

4148

Highlands

1360

333

278

1971

Hillsborough

19697

7083

3764

30544

Holmes

97

57

66

220

Indian River

1491

685

665

2841

Jackson

326

80

166

572

Jefferson

371

67

76

514

Lafayette

72

16

14

102

Lake

5076

2667

1720

9463

Lee

6937

2532

1972

11441

Leon

2588

1373

630

4591

Levy

531

223

190

944

Liberty

7

24

33

64

Madison

187

35

28

250

Manatee

3346

1960

1354

6660

Marion

5387

1876

1353

8616

Martin

1748

844

628

3220

Miami-Dade

52394

18842

2304

73540

Monroe

544

221

138

903

Nassau

1158

450

627

2235

Okaloosa

1750

1051

1106

3907

Okeechobee

386

146

128

660

Orange

22846

7303

2968

33117

Osceola

8502

2832

1376

12710

Palm Beach

19381

8204

3183

30768

Pasco

5698

3644

2117

11459

Pinellas

12557

3977

1606

18140

Polk

11504

5128

2799

19431

Putnam

715

201

189

1105

Santa Rosa

2276

768

1222

4266

Sarasota

3272

1321

1436

6029

Seminole

6864

3638

1562

12064

St. Johns

3555

2044

1621

7220

St. Lucie

4678

2280

1075

8033

Sumter

331

278

242

851

Suwannee

830

214

195

1239

Taylor

481

50

59

590

Union

111

47

86

244

Volusia

7179

2620

2186

11985

Wakulla

189

142

159

490

Walton

761

466

637

1864

Washington

322

73

95

490

TOTAL

304151

118048

58958

481157



FTC = Florida Tax Credit Scholarship

FES-EO = Family Empowerment Scholarship for Educational Options

FES-UA = Family Empowerment Scholarship for Students with Unique Abilities

PEP = Personalized Education Program