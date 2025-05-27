Protest outside Governor DeSantis Apopka event over Florida’s immigration policies

Danielle Prieur / Danielle Prieur Rene Gomez

Governor Ron DeSantis was met by dozens of people Tuesday protesting new immigration laws and policies in Florida as he left a press conference in Apopka.

As the governor’s car left the event, dozens of Central Floridians were waiting for him and called on him to stop using taxpayer money to fund ICE raids and deportations.

Rene Gomez was among them. He said deportations have torn his community apart, and DeSantis has the power to make it stop.

“Just last week, I saw a father get deported, and his teenage daughter and father just cried and wept, and there's nothing they can do,” said Gomez.

Gomez said protesting outside the event, and as DeSantis drove by, was crucial, in order to make their voices heard, and to speak for others in their community who can’t right now, as they fear deportation.

“It's incredible that he doesn't recognize the labor and the work that immigrants bring. So we figured, if he's not paying attention, maybe come where he's at. Unfortunately, he didn't want to speak with us, and we try to speak for those who are too scared to speak right now,” said Gomez.

Corey Hill was with Gomez. He said not only are the actions being taken against undocumented people in Florida inhumane, but they are not good for the economy, and they’re not how he wants his tax dollars being used.

Corey Hill

“We want our money used for affirmative goods, healthcare, housing, things that benefit the community, not used to strengthen the ICE deportation machine, to do things like, you know, expand the detention capacity at the Orange County Jail,” said Hill.

Watch the governor’s press conference on House Bill 999 here:

Governor DeSantis Signs Legislation to Recognize Gold and Silver as Legal Tender in Florida https://t.co/m33Twe7001 — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) May 27, 2025

DeSantis was at the upscale The Highland Manor in Apopka to sign a bill, House Bill 999, making gold and silver legal tender in the state, which protesters called tone deaf.

Inside Highland Manor, Governor DeSantis signs HB 999, making gold and silver legal tender.

Apopka has a significant immigrant population. At least 30% of residents identify as Hispanic or Latino.

It is also home to several immigrants rights groups like the Hope CommUnity Center, and Farmworkers Association.

On May 1st, DeSantis announced the “largest joint immigration operation in Florida history,” which saw 1,120 arrests of undocumented people over a weeklong operation.

According to the DeSantis administration, the majority of the people arrested were from Latin American countries:



437 from Guatemala

280 from Mexico

153 from Honduras

48 from Venezuela

24 from El Salvador

178 from elsewhere

The governor said these efforts are needed to make the state safer, and has called on the legislature to pass strict immigration laws to assist the federal government in its sweeping immigration efforts.

His administration said Operation Tidal Wave arrested “various violent offenders, gang members, sex offenders, fugitives from justice and those who pose significant public safety threats. Arrests include members of several different notoriously violent foreign terrorist organizations such as MS-13, Tren de Aragua, Brown Pride Aztecas, Barrio Azteca, Surenos (sur-13) and 18th Street Gang.”

DeSantis supporters listen as the governor explains HB 999 inside Highland Manor.

But experts warn that these immigration actions could increase crime as people who are undocumented are now afraid to report illegal activity they might witness to the police.