15 international students at UCF lose visas, one detained

The University of Central Florida said the visas of 15 international students have been terminated since March 25. In the process, one student was also detained.

The university said it provides a regular report in SEVIS, the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System, utilized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

UCF Global, which is the university's hub for international students, is communicating directly with those affected.

In a statement, a spokesperson for UCF said, “As a public university that receives state and federal funding, UCF will continue to comply with all state and federal laws.”

The students, according to UCF, were flagged in the SEVIS system for either: having a criminal record, were considered a “deportable alien” under the law, or for other reasons – although specific details about the individuals were not released.

The university said it advises students whose visas have been revoked to leave the country.

The revocations come weeks after international students at the University of Florida, Florida State University, and Florida International University had their visas revoked.

On Wednesday, international students at the University of Miami also had their visas revoked.

According to reporting from NPR, the State Department was canceling student visas amidst widespread campus protests on the War in Gaza, but those numbers have grown throughout March and April, affecting students who did not participate in campus activism.

In that report, Inside Higher Ed found “over 240 universities have reported more than 1,500 students have had their visas suddenly revoked in this manner.”

At least ten public universities’ police departments in Florida, including UCF, have signed agreements with ICE to partner on immigration enforcement efforts on college campuses in the state.