School board members take the oath of office throughout Central Florida

Florida school boards are swearing in newly elected and re-elected members Tuesday, with members taking the oath of office across Central Florida.

That includes Brevard, Marion, Flagler, Lake, Orange, Osceola, Polk, Seminole, Sumter, and Volusia County Schools.

Under Florida law, a school board member’s term begins on the second Tuesday following the general election, which this year, falls on November 19.

Each board member serves for a total of four years.

School boards will also hold reorganization meetings Tuesday. These yearly meetings also required by Florida law are held the third Tuesday after the first Monday in November.

At these reorganization meetings, board members will elect new chairs and vice-chairs, members are assigned to committees, and school board meeting dates and protocols are agreed upon.

After the meeting, the newly elected chair and secretary must sign and make a copy of the proceedings. Then a copy of the notes must be filed with the Department of Education within two weeks of the meeting.

The installments follow five close run-off elections for school board in Central Florida in November that saw Governor Ron DeSantis and political action committees weigh into races.

School board meetings are open to the public, and stream on school districts’ social media channels, including these oaths of office.

For a list of school board winners, check out the Election Day blog from Central Florida Public Media here.

