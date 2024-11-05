LIVE UPDATES
Live Updates: Election Day with Central Florida Public Media
Perspectives: First-time voters in Ocala, and a longtime voter, too
Election Day voters in Ocala reflect a diversity of experiences and opinions.
At the First Baptist Church of Ocala, 44-year-old Joe Sullivan said he was voting for the first time. It was his support for former President Donald Trump that drew him out.
“I’m a Trump guy,” Sullivan said. “He’s very passionate. He’s had several things happen to him and he’s still standing up strong. And I like that. He’s not scared. I lean on somebody that’s not scared.”
Sullivan’s top issue for this election is rebuilding the economy.
Another first-time voter was 75-year-old Elsa Maria Carrillo, from Guatemala. She became a U.S. citizen earlier this year.
“I am so happy. Really. It’s something very special for me because I am so thankful to this country that opened its arms for me to be free and to be happy,” Carrillo said.
She, also, voted for Trump.
Across town at the Mary Sue Rich Community Center, 90-year-old Edith Adams said she voted for Vice President Kamala Harris.
“Well, I like Harris for president,” Adams said. “I have nothing against Trump except his actions, words of speaking and how he speaks to people and how he treats people.”
Adams had driven herself to the polling place. She said it was her freedom that brought her out -- the freedom of being able to vote.
Adams said she votes whenever she can.
“I hope and pray that everyone come out and vote,” Adams said. “Whoever you vote for just make sure that you vote. And when you go to bed at night be comfortable that I’ve voiced my opinion.”
Central Florida counties are experiencing issues with the Florida Voter Registration System
In Orange, Lake and Osceola County Supervisor of Elections offices report issues connecting with a statewide voter database called the Florida Voter Registration System.
Kerri Ewalt, the Administrative Services Director with Osceola County, said the technology issue prevents the office from seeing someone’s voter history. If someone was registered in one county and moved to another, election offices cannot see if they voted already.
Because of this, counties are having people fill out provisional ballots; ballots used when a voter’s eligibility is uncertain. Those ballots will go before a canvassing board to determine if a voter was acting in good faith.
In Orange County, a spokesperson from the election supervisor’s office said the county was experiencing intermittent issues connecting with the system, but was able to rely on internal information to resolve some day-of voting problems. Like Osceola, the county is issuing provisional ballots should it need information only available via the statewide system.
Alan Hays, Lake County’s Supervisor of Elections, said the issue was the biggest obstacle the county has had to face today.
“We do have some problems with the state database, with voters trying to find out where their precinct is and things like that, but that's being worked on,” Hays said.
Lake County’s Supervisor of Elections office is urging people to vote
As of 2:00 p.m. with just five hours left before the polls close, Lake County’s Supervisor of Elections, Alan Hays, is urging people to continue voting in the local elections and not just the big ballot issues like race for president and the proposed constitutional amendments.
Hays said voting is an American responsibility and voting allows people to express their opinions. He encouraged anyone who has not voted yet to let their voice be heard.
“It's the least we as citizens can do today to honor the sacrifices that our soldiers and sailors and airmen have made over the centuries, to thank them and their families for those sacrifices by us going and voting,” Hays said. “They're just so many other countries that they don't have the privilege of voting like we do.”
While Hays said voting has been going smoothly in Lake County, he emphasized the importance of citizens learning about each candidate on the ballot prior to voting instead of leaving sections of the ballot blank; something Hays said most people do.
“People need to understand those local races are vitally important to your day-to-day work,” Hays said. “Those decisions that are made by city council members and county commission members, school board members; these types of decisions affect you and your family every day.”
Seminole County turnout at a steady pace, voters drawn in for similar reasons
As of 1:25 p.m. on Election Day in Seminole County, around 11,000 people had shown up to cast their ballots.
Beyond the race for president, residents said they were drawn in by the recreational marijuana and abortion amendments. Seminole County resident Adam Shirley said the pair of amendments were at the top of his list.
He said he was pleased with the swift election process this year, as he thought lines would be longer and comparable to how they looked at some early voting sites.
“I was in line for like five minutes. Got in the door, got my ballot, voted and was in-and-out in another five minutes,” he said.
Fellow county resident 31-year-old Sarah Avila was more focused on abortion. She said the birth of her 4-month-old son made her think about a woman’s freedom to choose and abortions in ways she hadn’t before.
“In going through the process of motherhood, I was able to make an informed decision on that amendment that I felt was best for me and my future,” she said.
Avila brought her son to experience the voting process, as she said it’s never too early to begin. She intended to scrapbook the sticker she received and plans to document her son’s journey until he is old enough to vote.
Seminole County’s turnout in the 2020 General Election was 78.4 percent, according to the Florida Division of Elections. As of 1:25 p.m., the county’s voter turnout is 58.5 percent.
Governor applauds state's early voting numbers
More than 5 million Floridians voted early ahead of the presidential election this year, compared to about 4 million that voted early in the last presidential election in 2020.
Governor Ron DeSantis conducted an informal poll of how his supporters had voted at both a Miami and Orlando stop on Monday.
Almost the entire room raised their hands when he asked if they had voted early at both sites.
“That's interesting. That's a change," he said. "If I asked that question, four years ago, most a lot of people were waiting for Election Day. Now people are going and banking, banking their votes earlier, which, which, I think is probably, you know, a good thing. It certainly means less lines on Election Day.”
Registered Republicans voted early more than Democrats this year, and Democrats tended to vote more by mail.
Polls remain open until 7 p.m. local time.
Election Day voting steady, but still trails the early vote
Election Day voting is going steady at polling places around Central Florida – but still trails early voting by large numbers.
In Marion County, for instance, about 38,000 on Election Day had voted as of 12:45 p.m. Many more voted early and by mail. The overall turnout was around 70% so far.
At the First Baptist Church in Ocala, voters waited in a short line of about a dozen people outside the polling place. By noon, the line had disappeared.
Seventy-four-year-old Susan Moring loves seeing the turnout.
“I’m pleased to see that this turnout is really good,” she said after casting her ballot. “I tried to vote early and the line was too long – I couldn’t stay. And I think that is absolutely the best thing for this country – people exercising that duty and privilege."
Moring didn’t want to talk about her presidential preference. As a voter, she said her biggest concern is unity and civil behavior.
Elsewhere in Central Florida, Sumter County leads the way with more than 79% turnout so far and Lake County with more than 77%. Most of those people voted before election day.
Orange County ballots available in Chinese, Vietnamese, Tagalog
Translated ballots in Chinese, Vietnamese and Tagalog, a primary language in the Filipino community, are now available for voters in Orange County, according to a press release shared Tuesday by the local nonprofit AAPI Coming Together (ACT), which stands for Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders Coming Together.
The group describes the partnership with the Orange County Supervisor of Elections Office a “groundbreaking” step, with the goal of breaking down language barriers to ensure a fully accessible, inclusive voting experience for Asian American voters in the county.
“Providing translated ballots ensures that our community members, who speak Chinese, Vietnamese, or Tagalog, can fully engage in the democratic process. This is a crucial step toward greater representation and participation in the political system,” said ACT Co-Founder Ricky Ly in a prepared statement Tuesday.
Orlando’s diverse AAPI community includes significant populations of Chinese, Vietnamese and Filipino people, according to ACT’s press release.
“Together, these three language groups represent a substantial segment of Orlando’s Asian American population, many of whom face language barriers when it comes to fully participating in the electoral process,” according to the release.
Florida voter election tool crashes on Election Day
The state Division of Elections’ voter lookup tool was down as of 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Election Day and the last day to vote in the 2024 General Election.
In a press release shared shortly after 11 a.m., the Florida Election Protection Coalition called the website crash a “failure … to provide critical voting information for voters who are seeking to cast their votes today,” according to a press release from the nonpartisan coalition, made up of more than 35 groups based in Florida.
“It is urgent for voters to be able to find the information they need to vote today. While these websites are down, voters should call their county supervisor of elections office on the phone to get the information they need before they go vote,” wrote Amy Keith, executive director of Common Cause Florida, a member of the coalition, in a prepared statement.
The coalition shared another state link where voters can locate contact information for their county’s supervisor of elections office.
As of 11:41 a.m., the voter lookup tool appeared to be back online, albeit loading information slowly; however, the website stalled and failed to actually produce the requested voter information