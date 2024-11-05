Live Updates: Election Day with Central Florida Public Media

Election Day voters in Ocala reflect a diversity of experiences and opinions.

At the First Baptist Church of Ocala, 44-year-old Joe Sullivan said he was voting for the first time. It was his support for former President Donald Trump that drew him out.

“I’m a Trump guy,” Sullivan said. “He’s very passionate. He’s had several things happen to him and he’s still standing up strong. And I like that. He’s not scared. I lean on somebody that’s not scared.”

Sullivan’s top issue for this election is rebuilding the economy.

Another first-time voter was 75-year-old Elsa Maria Carrillo, from Guatemala. She became a U.S. citizen earlier this year.

“I am so happy. Really. It’s something very special for me because I am so thankful to this country that opened its arms for me to be free and to be happy,” Carrillo said.

She, also, voted for Trump.

Across town at the Mary Sue Rich Community Center, 90-year-old Edith Adams said she voted for Vice President Kamala Harris.

“Well, I like Harris for president,” Adams said. “I have nothing against Trump except his actions, words of speaking and how he speaks to people and how he treats people.”

Adams had driven herself to the polling place. She said it was her freedom that brought her out -- the freedom of being able to vote.

Adams said she votes whenever she can.

“I hope and pray that everyone come out and vote,” Adams said. “Whoever you vote for just make sure that you vote. And when you go to bed at night be comfortable that I’ve voiced my opinion.”