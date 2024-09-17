DeSantis says there's no need to issue a statewide school security mandate: 'It's an interruption'

After a deadly school shooting in Georgia, many districts across Florida have implemented stricter security measures—including the use of metal detectors and gun-sniffing K-9s.

The changes come while many schools are also seeing an increase in reports about potential school violence.

But Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said on Monday that he does not see a need to issue a statewide mandate requiring that all schools adhere to a specific safety protocol.

“I don’t know that Orange County is the same as Okaloosa, or that Duval is the same as Polk," explained DeSantis. "I think these districts can make those determinations as they see fit.”

Governor DeSantis Highlights the Florida Prepaid College Savings Program in Orlando https://t.co/vQvdMOCtxw — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) September 16, 2024

DeSantis' made his comments after a press conference at Lawton Chiles Elementary in Orlando. In his remarks, DeSantis said he is prioritizing school safety and mental health for students.

"Florida takes school safety more seriously than any state in the country. We've done more to invest in resources," he said.

DeSantis pointed to the $20 million he approved in the state budget to install security cameras, fencing, shatter resistant glass for windows, and hiring extra security guards at Jewish Day Schools.

"This is something we need to be united against and if people are issuing some of these threats, we take that very seriously."

