Most Central Florida schools show improvement on statewide report card

The Florida Department of Education has released this year’s school report card, with letter grades for each school district and individual school.

Grades are determined by students’ scores on English, math, science and social studies assessments, along with middle school acceleration, graduation rate, and college and career readiness.

In Central Florida, Brevard, Orange and Seminole County Schools earned A letter grades this year.

Osceola, Volusia and Flagler were in the B range, and Polk and Marion earned C letter grades this year.

Compared to last year, only Orange and Brevard County Schools went up a letter grade, and Marion was the only district to drop a letter grade.

Looking at individual schools within the district, only Volusia and Marion County Schools had any F grade schools, with Brevard and Flagler Schools holding the distinction of no D or F grade schools.

Across the state, 64% of all schools earned an A or B in 2024 compared to only 57% in 2023.

And less than 4% of all schools earned a D or F in 2024 compared to 6% of schools in 2023. 53% of schools increased their grade or maintained an A in 2024.

Florida charter schools also did better on this year’s report card: 69% received an A or B in 2024.

In a statement, Education Commissioner Manny Diaz said, “This year’s school grades reflect Florida’s steadfast commitment to excellence in education. We have continued to raise the bar for providing students with a quality education that suits their individual needs, and these school grades are proof positive that our approach is working.”

The report cards reflect a new grading scale that the Department of Education voted on and approved at their July meeting in Orlando today.

Check out your school’s grade or your district's grade here.

Read through the full packet on the grades and what they mean here: