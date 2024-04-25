Central Florida school food programs get cooking with new federal rules

Florida schools are getting ready to implement new federal standards aimed at making school breakfasts and lunches healthier for students.

The new U.S. Department of Agriculture rules will reduce the amount of added sugars and sodium in foods over the next few school years.

The rules take effect this July, but school lunch programs have until the 2025-2026 school year to start making these changes.

Marion County Schools nutritionist Sonia Siegel said the new rules will switch up what kids see at breakfast and lunch at school. But she said any new options will be tested out by kids in the district first.

“As manufacturers roll out items that meet the guidelines, we will test them with students and we'll try to put those that are the most popular on the menu to meet the guidelines. So we definitely consider student preference and taste and what's trending. So I see this being a trend from sweet to maybe a little bit more of savory or spicy,” Siegel said.

Siegel said the changes will be gradual with the strictest of the federal rules taking effect during the 2027-2028 school year, when weekly limits on sugar and salt intake will come into play.

“There will be dietary limits on the way we analyze our menus by nutrients. And those will limit sugars to no more than 10% of calories across the week. And so it'll change drastically at that point, and we're hoping that manufacturers have had an opportunity to catch up with the adjustments. So the products that we're able to provide to students are still high in variety and acceptability,” Siegel said.

Schools will also be required to offer vegetarian and culturally appropriate menus including halal and kosher food items.

Check out a timeline of these changes, and when they will be applied, year by year below:

USDA The USDA's timeline for new school meal rules.

Read the full USDA rules here: