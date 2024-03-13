Flamin' Hot Cheetos could be banned in California schools if measure passes

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning, I'm A Martínez. The time of enjoying a bag of Flamin' Hot Cheetos on a school day in California may soon come to an end. A bill introduced to the state's legislature proposes to ban foods that have artificial dyes from being sold at California public schools, including the chemical that makes Cheetos that fiery yellow and red. Lawmakers argue these chemicals hurt developing young minds, but what they and everyone else fails to understand is that it ain't easy being cheesy. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

