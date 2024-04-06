Valencia College program will train elementary teachers amidst shortage

Valencia College is rolling out a new elementary education program to help combat a statewide teacher shortage.

The college will offer its new elementary education bachelor of science program during the 2024-2025 school year.

The two-year program is expected to enroll about 60 students in its first year, and 120 students in its second. The goal is to keep tuition for the total program below $10,000.

Courses will be available both in person and online.

Orange County and Osceola County school districts are also working with Valencia to set up a Teacher Apprenticeship program to help paraprofessionals get a bachelor’s degree.

Florida Department of Education The list of classes students would take to complete the two-year bachelor's program.

In a letter to both districts, Valencia College President Kathleen Plinske said a statewide teacher shortage was behind the push for both programs.

Plinske hopes the program graduates over 50 new elementary school teachers in the first cohort.

During the 2021-2022 school year, University of Central Florida and Rollins graduated a combined 316 teachers.

According to the last count by the Florida Education Association, the state has a shortage of 4,000 teachers.

Here's what incoming students need to apply for Valencia's program:



Completion of an associate in arts (A.A) degree from a regionally accredited institution with a minimum of 60 semester hours of course work and a 2.5 overall GPA.

Completion of EDF X005 Introduction to the Teaching Profession is required.

Other Associate or higher degrees must be formally evaluated by the department for admission.

Read more about the program: