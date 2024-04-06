Valencia College program will train elementary teachers amidst shortage
Valencia College is rolling out a new elementary education program to help combat a statewide teacher shortage.
The college will offer its new elementary education bachelor of science program during the 2024-2025 school year.
The two-year program is expected to enroll about 60 students in its first year, and 120 students in its second. The goal is to keep tuition for the total program below $10,000.
Courses will be available both in person and online.
Orange County and Osceola County school districts are also working with Valencia to set up a Teacher Apprenticeship program to help paraprofessionals get a bachelor’s degree.
In a letter to both districts, Valencia College President Kathleen Plinske said a statewide teacher shortage was behind the push for both programs.
Plinske hopes the program graduates over 50 new elementary school teachers in the first cohort.
During the 2021-2022 school year, University of Central Florida and Rollins graduated a combined 316 teachers.
According to the last count by the Florida Education Association, the state has a shortage of 4,000 teachers.
Here's what incoming students need to apply for Valencia's program:
- Completion of an associate in arts (A.A) degree from a regionally accredited institution with a minimum of 60 semester hours of course work and a 2.5 overall GPA.
- Completion of EDF X005 Introduction to the Teaching Profession is required.
- Other Associate or higher degrees must be formally evaluated by the department for admission.
