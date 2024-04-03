Volusia teachers will soon know how a reorganization affects them

Federal COVID assistance that was available to Volusia County Schools, along with districts throughout the country, has ended, forcing district officials to reorganize.

It’s unclear how many teachers will be affected, but the district said that teachers could be moved to other schools or asked to teach a different subject beginning in the fall.

Volusia County Schools Director of Community Information Danielle Johnson said the important thing for community members to know is that no one is getting laid off.

“We are fortunate that our expected number of teachers that would be displaced this year is lower than our expected number of vacancies after retirements and resignations so that we plan to have jobs available to all teachers who are displaced,” Johnson said.

Johnson said students should still be able to take the classes and electives they’ve planned on. She said there are no programs being eliminated districtwide.

“There may be very individual cases in which a school needs to use its resources differently, which might impact a small number of isolated classes on campuses, but as a whole, our programs are still going to have a full continuum of those kinds of programs,” Johnson said.

The district has received nearly $200 million dollars in federal aid since the start of COVID.

Across the state, there is a shortage of about 4,000 teachers according to the latest numbers from the Florida Education Association, the statewide teachers union.

COVID assistance for K-12 schools is ending this year. For more updates, from the county, follow them here.