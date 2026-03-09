Are you excited about working with passionate professionals in an organization that embraces its 45-year history while also embodying the spirit of a startup? If so, we want to meet you!

Central Florida Public Media connects & empowers our region through trustworthy, independent journalism and thoughtful conversation rooted in fact. We serve Central Floridians who seek unbiased, truthful information and nuanced discussion -- people who share a common curiosity and concern about the complex issues and challenges facing our community, nation, and world. We consider our workforce to be our most important asset, and we value our people both as team members and as individuals.

The station is operated by Community Communications, Inc., based in Orlando. We are the primary providers of NPR and public media content in Central Florida. We offer a full benefits package including health insurance, 401k and generous paid time off. We embrace flexibility and offer work-from-home options for most positions.

Position Summary

The Education Reporter will cover a wide range of issues impacting k-12 students and teachers as well as college and university students, faculty and staff. You’ll be charged with reporting on everything from changing state laws and policies and their local impact to trends in education to local school boards and the impact of their decisions, as well as other important stories.

When it comes to story production, around 75% of your time will be spent on beat specific content and the other 25% on general assignment reporting. By collaborating with internal teams and external sources, the position ensures timely, fact-based coverage across multiple platforms, supporting the organization’s mission to provide trusted public service journalism

The successful Education Reporter is someone who has a passion for not only explaining what’s happening but diving into what it all means and the impact on children, and other stakeholders￼ across Central Florida. You must have exceptional judgement and understand the value of including diverse voices of real people in your work. While not a requirement, the ideal candidate would also have experience hosting local breaks and newscasts during Morning Edition and All Things Considered and an interest in becoming a backup host.

This position is based in Orlando, Florida; the Education Reporter￼ must reside within Central Florida Public Media’s coverage area (Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Volusia, Lake, Marian, Sumter, Brevard and Polk counties).

Salary: $60,000 - $70,000 annually

Location: Orlando, Florida

Contract: Full-Time

Key Responsibilities



Research and write succinct, relevant, timely enterprise, investigative and daily news stories for multiplatform distribution.

ncorporate data analysis with compelling storytelling as a means of producing impactful journalism.

Accurately write and produce education stories and long form feature reports as part of newsroom and collaborative efforts.

Produce stories that explore the impact of Florida education policies and the realities of the day-to-day running of some of the largest school districts in the country.

Collaborate with internal and external resources to keep abreast of education news and trends and share content and ideas.

Contribute to Central Florida Public Media’s day-to-day general assignment reporting.

Assist with special projects like reporting series, audio documentaries, specialty podcasts and on-air fundraising shifts.

Possible fill-in hosting.

Other duties and special projects as assigned.

Qualifications & Skills for Success

Required



At least three years of experience as a multi-media producer/reporter.

Experience collaborating with editors to monitor, update and prioritize online and on-air news content using local, national and international resources.

Experience building and maintaining a robust network of sources to inform news coverage.

Experience proposing and implementing strategies to strengthen each day’s news content.

Understanding of and enthusiasm for Central Florida Public Media’s mission to provide public service journalism to Central Florida.

Understanding of journalistic ethics.

Experience maintaining high journalistic standards under deadline pressure, including standards of objectivity, balance and fairness.

Preferred



Audio reporting experience.

Experience reporting on education and education policy.

Knowledge of Florida’s education system and policies.

Experience with audio editing software such as Adobe Audition.

Experience with video editing software such as CapCut, Rush or Adobe Premiere.

Experience running a board.

Experience hosting local breaks and newscasts during NPR’s "Morning Edition" and "All Things Considered".

Bilingual (Spanish, Haitian, Creole, Portuguese)

How to Apply

To be considered for this position, please send an email to LivingHR@cfpublic.org with your resume, three work samples and cover letter telling us why you’re a great fit for this position, why Central Florida Public Media is a great fit for you, and how you heard about the position. Only complete applications will be reviewed. Apply by March 30 to be considered in the first round of applicants.

Location and Working Conditions

This position is based in Orlando, Florida, and the Education Reporter should reside or be willing to relocate to be within Central Florida Public Media’s coverage area. Orlando is a diverse and welcoming city with beautiful parks and neighborhoods, vibrant food, arts, and sports scenes, and a strong sense of community. For outdoor enthusiasts, we're less than an hour from the beach, and we're surrounded by beautiful lakes, natural springs, and rivers for kayaking, diving, tubing, hiking, and more. We also have a few theme parks you might've heard of! Our average high temperature in January is 72 degrees, and our average high in the summer is only 92. Let us show you why Central Florida is a great place to call home!

Much of this work is done in an indoor location; some outdoor work will be involved. There may be extended periods of working at a computer. This position must be available for meetings, trainings, events and breaking news coverage outside of normal working hours.

Central Florida Public Media provides equal employment opportunities to all employees and applicants for employment and prohibits discrimination and harassment of any type without regard to race, color, religion, age, sex, national origin, disability status, genetics, protected veteran status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, or any other characteristic protected by federal, state, or local laws.