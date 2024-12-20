Orlando's three bowl games pack a socioeconomic punch

The Orlando area is gearing up to host several bowl games this holiday season, further securing its spot, say local officials, as a premiere American sports city.

The Cheez-It Bowl, scheduled New Year's Eve, has been an Orlando tradition for almost 80 years. The Pop-Tarts Bowl, on Dec. 28 this year, has been in Orlando since 2001, and the Cure Bowl, played Friday, Dec. 20, since 2015.

Florida Citrus Sports CEO Steve Hogan said that, with the Orlando Pride winning a title this year and the city hosting major international soccer matches (think Real Madrid and Man City), there’s never been a better time to be an athlete or a fan in the City Beautiful.

“It's just building on itself. And I think it's really that culture that we can do it. We're going to be great hosts, and we're not afraid to invest in those big opportunities coming to our community has all equaled, to, you know, tremendous success,” Hogan said.

Hogan said the economic impact of these bowl games combined with the Florida Blue Florida Classic could bring in between $100 to $150 million dollars to the area.

Learn more about Orlando's Cure Bowl:

Plus, Hogan said, these games are responsible for driving development around Camping World Stadium, including affordable housing, and new early learning centers in the area.

“Personally, I love what it's done in the neighborhoods adjacent to Camping World Stadium, when you look at the creation of Lift Orlando, and the work we've all done in the West Lakes Community, two mixed-income affordable housing developments,” Hogan said.

Hogan said there’s also been a Boys & Girls Club expansion in the area, and even a new park north of the stadium.

Here are the kick-off times for the games:

StaffDNA Cure Bowl: Dec. 20 at 12 p.m., Jacksonville State will face off against Ohio University

Pop-Tarts Bowl: Dec. 28 at 3:30 p.m., the University of Miami (#13) will play Iowa State (#18)

Cheez-It Citrus Bowl: Dec. 31 at 3 p.m., South Carolina (#15) will take on Illinois (#20)