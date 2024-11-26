Orlando Pride celebrate first championship with parade and ceremony

The city of Orlando’s first professional championship parade was something to be proud of.

The Orlando Pride took home the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) title Saturday night after defeating the Washington Spirit 1-0 in Kansas City. Barbra Banda was named NWSL Championship MVP after scoring the game’s lone goal.

A parade and ceremony were held in downtown Orlando Monday to commemorate the season.

This is the first championship for the club that has been around just less than a decade. In fact, the 2024 season was the second season that the Orlando Pride had more wins than losses.

With 18 wins on the year, the team broke the NWSL record for most wins in a single season. Its championship game opponent did the same, but only the Pride were able to pull off an accomplishment haul – most single season wins, most points scored in a single season, NWSL Shield winner and NWSL championship winner.

Hordes of fans gathered outside city hall to wait for their team’s parade down Orange Avenue. Some have been fans since the team’s inception, while others were recent arrivals to the Pride.

Luis-Alfredo Garcia / Central Florida Public Media Fans gathered Monday with signs and team merchandise to celebrate the championship.

Laura Hottenstein and Lana Miller are each new Pride fans. Miller was a 2024 season ticket holder.

Hottenstein has only lived in Orlando for about a year and a half, but she said the team and its players instantly had her hooked. She was hopeful the city-wide accomplishment and festivities would help form a future in which women’s sports would increasingly boom.

“It’s about time,” Hottenstein said. “Women’s sports need to be taken more seriously, and what better people to do that and bring it to the city.”

After players and team staff were greeted by swarming fans, speakers began to take the stage. Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and District 4 City Commissioner Patty Sheehan roared their support for the team.

Luis-Alfredo Garcia / Central Florida Public Media Orlando Pride players celebrating their title Monday. The Pride were the third team to win the NWSL Shield and NWSL championship in the same season.

Sheehan has held season tickets since the team’s rookie year. She called on residents to join in her passion for the Orlando Pride.

“It is time to support the Orlando Pride!” Sheehan yelled.

The team’s average attendance this season was its most since its first year in the league, according to NWSL attendance reports. The Pride sat at the bottom of the league in average attendance during the 2022 season.

Dyer and Sheehan then presented team captain and Brazilian soccer legend Marta with a key to the city. The pair announced each team member would receive a key.

“You can figure out what it opens up,” Dyer said.

Orange County District 1 Commissioner and Vice Mayor Nicole Wilson announced Nov. 25, 2025 — the day of the celebration — as “Orlando Pride Day.”

Team owner Mark Wilf, NWSL Coach of the Year Seb Hines and Vice President of Soccer Operations and Sporting Director Haley Carter also gave remarks. Although each had different messages, two emotions were at the forefront of the ceremony: pride and belief.

Belief in each other, in the city and in the future.

“But more than anyone, I want to thank the players,” Carter said. “The very first day of preseason in January 2023, I told you guys there was no f***ing reason why the Pride couldn’t be at the top of the table.”

Luis-Alfredo Garcia / Central Florida Public Media A fan wears gear with Marta's name. Marta's jersey was a top five seller on Soccer.com during the 2024 NWSL season.

The confetti-clad night capped off with 38-year-old Marta’s address to the crowd. She has been with the Pride since 2017 and is the longest tenured member of the team. For fan favorite Marta, this celebration was a long time coming.

“I waited for eight years here, and I’ve had so many questions. Why am I still here in Orlando?” she said.

“I love the city. I feel like I am in Brazil. You guys welcomed me in a way I’ve never felt before in any other place.”

Following fireworks and one final lifting of the championship trophy, Marta was questioned about her potential retirement. She said the thought of playing one or two more years had crossed her mind, but her current priority was enjoying some time off after working with her teammates to win it all.

“I’m thinking about the next three or four days – I’m going to take a flight and then go to a place. Just relax, have a cold beer and enjoy my time,” she said.