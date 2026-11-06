Major cities may be impacted by river flooding for several weeks following a 1 in 1000-year flash flooding event

Over 200,000 residents in Melbourne, West Melbourne, and Palm Bay were at risk for life-threatening flash flooding on November 2. Meteorologist Jessie Schaper with the National Weather Service (NWS) office in Melbourne says major cities along the St. Johns River Basin, including Jacksonville, could experience river flooding in the next several weeks as a result.



Flash Flood Emergency continues for Palm Bay FL, Melbourne FL and West Melbourne FL until 11:45 AM EST pic.twitter.com/I0MD7CMWye — NWS Melbourne (@NWSMelbourne) November 2, 2026

A Flash Flood Emergency was issued by the Melbourne NWS Office after receiving over a foot of rainfall in the area. Schaper says this 1 in 1000-year event flooded her entire neighborhood in West Melbourne with about 18 inches of rainfall. She recalls by early Tuesday morning, one mile north of Grant-Valkaria and Malabar each had received over two feet of rain.

Schaper warns even though the rain event has stopped, the flooding threat along the St. Johns River Basin continues; this floodwater could take several weeks to reach Jacksonville. She says river flooding is also expected in Central Florida.

“We are going to see those river levels continue to rise; it’s all of the water that impacted portions of Palm Bay and Melbourne and West Melbourne draining into the St. Johns River, and then it continues to flow northward,” Schaper explains. “You’re probably still going to see a rise of water because the river drains such a large area.”

Schaper says in Melbourne, it took three days for the water to recede, but Palm Bay and Grant-Valkaria may still have standing water. She adds it takes longer for floodwater to recede since there is not a lot of terrain in Florida; instead, the water relocates to its lowest ground levels.

“Turn around, don’t drown.” Schaper says this phrase is the number one safety reminder to follow. She explains it is dangerous to drive through floodwater since you do not know how deep the water is or if the roads have been washed away.

“We see that locally here in Melbourne and Palm Bay area that there were roads that were completely gone, and we didn’t know that until the waters had receded,” Schaper recalls. She also witnessed cars getting stranded and submerged during the catastrophe.

Schaper adds walking in floodwater is also unsafe because it could contain bacteria, downed powerlines, and even alligators.

Although no evacuation orders were issued in Melbourne during the event, Schaper says law enforcement advised residents not to leave their homes due to road closures.

However, in the event evacuation orders are given, Schaper emphasizes following all recommendations from law enforcement. She says to be prepared to take longer, alternate routes.

To evacuate during a flash flooding event in a home with multiple stories, Schaper says you may need to go to a higher level of the home. She advises if you have a one-story home, utilize an attic; if you do not have one, go to a higher level. Climbing to a higher space in general may be necessary.

“I did hear of residents here evacuating to their kitchen counter tops when there was water that had entered their homes,” Schaper recalls. She says the floodwater was less than a quarter of an inch away from seeping into her home.

In the meantime, Schaper says public works is repairing washed-out roads. She warns there might still be road closures, so take alternate routes if needed when commuting.

Schaper encourages residents to check if you live in a flood zone; even if you do not live in a flood zone, some areas can have a major flooding event every 200, 500, or 1000 years. She also recommends storing water, flashlights, and other necessities to a higher ground level. She says during a flooding event, you can monitor water intrusion from the garage and exterior doors to keep your home safe.

Schaper adds residents can sign up to receive emergency alerts on their phones. To sign up for Brevard Emergency Management alerts, click here.